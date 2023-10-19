Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 5

DEIMANTE STASKEVICIUTE PETROVA, aged 26, of Overslade Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £259, surcharge to fund victim services £104, Crown Prosecution Service costs £400, six points.

DIRIE BISHAAR MOHAMED, aged 27, of St James’ Park Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £456, surcharge £182, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KELLY ANNE PARK, aged 45, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, drove while unfit through drugs, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £180, surcharge £114, costs £400, disqualified for 12 months, compensation of £50.

ALEXANDER HESSELWOOD, aged 38, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, possession of Diazepam; fined £138, costs £85.

PAUL HARRIS, aged 46, of Newton Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, criminal damage; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £500, surcharge £154, costs £85.

VERONICA LEE, aged 42, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of heroin and crack cocaine; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85.

MICHAEL NETTLETON, aged 43, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ROBERT ALLEN, aged 51, of Eden Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

BRIAN GRANGE, aged 48, of Maidencastle, Northampton, stole items from the Co-op; fined £40, compensation £20, surcharge £16, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 6

DANIEL LEE NUNN, aged 36, of Pell Court, Northampton, breached a court order; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £250.

MIREILLE NKOLOBISE, aged 40, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, breached coronavirus testing regulations on arrival in England; fined £940, surcharge £100, costs £625.

ALEXANDRU MARIN, aged 20, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, stole alcohol value to the value of £2,071 from Asda; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £2,071.

LUKE DAY, aged 39, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £200, costs £100.

JULIE MARIE HAWKINS, aged 61, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

CHRISTOS PAPPAS, aged 30, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RENATAS MATULATIS, aged 22, of Strelley Avenue, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order with alcohol abstention order for 120 days and overnight curfew, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

■ These cases were heard on October 7

TOMAS CIZAS, aged 33, of no fixed abode, two counts of possessing cannabis / cannabis resin, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £170.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.