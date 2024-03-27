Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 13

MATTHEW BUSHELL, aged 41, of Queenswood Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, criminal damage; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, compensation of £450, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

SIMON TURAY, aged 45, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; fined £120, costs £85.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order; eight weeks in prison.

ANTONY SMART, aged 49, of Carlton Gardens, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a 'zombie' knife — in a private place; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £310.

ANDREW COURTMAN, aged 31, of HMP Lincoln, criminal damage, possession of cannabis; two weeks in prison, costs £85.

MITCHELL TIGHE, aged 33, of Fish Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that unlawful violence would be used, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely cause harassment, alarm or distress, fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85.

DEAN INGRAM, aged 38, of no fixed abode, stole items of a value unknown from Asda, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 29 weeks in prison.

DEAN INGRAM, aged 38, of no fixed abode, five counts of theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted theft from a motor vehicle; 29 weeks in prison, compensation of £700.

■ These cases were heard on March 14

CHARLES ROLLINS, aged 54, of Mill Lane, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KONRAD FIBI, aged 24, Sheep Street, Northampton, drink driving, taking a vehicle without consent, no insurance; fined £330, surcharge £133, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

JOHN HOWARD, aged 54, of no fixed abode, two counts of assault by beating; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £100, costs £85.

JOSEPH COX, aged 30, of Nene Rise, Cogenhoe, possession of an offensive weapon — extendable baton, criminal damage; 160 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000, surcharge £114, costs £85.

EMANUEL GRIGORE, aged 23, of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

EGIDIJUS RIBAKOVAS, aged, 29, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SANDRA ANTONIO, aged 51, of Rose Road, Northampton, possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; community order.

LEE CLIFTON, aged 40, of Thursby Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RHYS BOYLAN, aged 28, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis; community order, fined £153, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months..

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 40, of Northampton, two counts of possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 40, of Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to comply with a community order; fined £240, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

