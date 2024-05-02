Assaults, threatening behaviour, drunk driving, stealing meat from Iceland cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 18

REES BUCK, aged 34, of c/o Newport Road, Northampton, possession of heroin; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JORDANA COATES, aged 28, of Prentice Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LIAM SPENSLEY, aged 28, of Paddock Close, Ravensthorpe, drink driving, possession of cannabis; 90 hours unpaid work, fined £80, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

KAMLESH PATEL, aged 61, of Afton Way, Overstone, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, stole meat of a value unknown from Iceland; conditionally discharged for 18 months, costs £85.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; fined £50.00,

JAYNES MISTRY aka JAYKUMAR VALAND, aged 30, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence;; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months. .

ATTILA TURBOK, aged 30, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

JAY MURRAY, aged 35, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, drug driving; 60 hours unpaid work, costs £150.00 disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL DRAGOMIR, aged 46, of Prentice Court, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders register; fined £330, surcharge £133.00, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on April 19

ALAN SMITH-WHITE, aged 48, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, stole sunglasses valued at £850 from Skye Optometrists, stole sunglasses valued at £400 from Specsavers, stole sunglasses valued at £596 from Specsavers; 18 weeks in prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,326.

DARREN BASON, aged 53, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, theft of a pedal cycle; community order, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150.00.

VASILEIOS KOUMPAROS, aged 36, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £200, surcharge £79.99, costs £85, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADAM THOMAS BICKFORD, aged 41, of Louise Road, Northampton, with intent used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DAVID ELIJAH BROOMES, aged 44, of Joshua Square, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, six points.

LESLAW PIOTR DAROCHA, aged 45, of no fixed abode, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

MARK DAWSON, aged 54, of Honeysuckle Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £896, surcharge £358, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BELA FARKAS, aged 42, of The Stour, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

EMILY VICTORIA HOLLIS, aged 34, of Studland Road, Northampton, on August 24, 2023, speeding; fined £143, surcharge £114, three points.

EMILY VICTORIA HOLLIS, aged 34, of Studland Road, Northampton, on September 6, 2023, speeding; fined £143, three points.

CONNOR JOHN PATERICK WILLIAMS, aged 21, of St Margarets Gardens, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.