COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby, Weedon, Overstone and Hartwell

Local magistrates dealt with these 22 cases including some involving drink driving, assault, shoplifting, possession of cocaine and cannabis…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 12

PIOTR DYTKOWSKI, aged 35, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, common assault of a woman, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a vehicle to the value of £1,472.15; fined £300, compensation of £1,472.15, surcharge £250, costs £400.

MARUTA PITIGOI, aged 50, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — on February 1, 2025, stole goods to the value of £97.16 belonging to Sainsbury's; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PAUL LOUND, aged 44, of Camborne Close, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; fined £240, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

JASON FEARON, aged 50, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, vehicle interference with intent to commit an offence of theft; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JACOB UTTLEY, aged 24, of High Street, Long Buckby, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on July 22, 2025, stole two coats to the value of £82 belonging to Bon Marche; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, costs £85.

KELLY HORSCROFT, aged 44, of Grafton Close, Hartwell, drink driving at Roade Bowling Club — 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

BERNARD CAWLEY, aged 28, of Charles Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged vehicles belonging to another, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £614, compensation of £280, surcharge £246, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 13

ASHLEY MAPARURA, aged 35, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Park View, Moulton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle without a valid test certificate, two counts of possession of a class A drugs — crack cocaine and cocaine, two counts of possession of class B drugs — amphetamine and cannabis; 20 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CLIFFORD HOWDEN, aged 45, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by installing and using SnapChat; community order with 150 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85.

BRIAN MURRAY, aged 68, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a man, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, compensation: £475, surcharge £114, costs £650.

FAYE TENNANT, aged 49, of Mixbury Road, Evenley, speeding — 63mph exceeding a temporary 50mph restriction on A43 between Brackley and Whitfield; fined £61, surcharge £24, costs £130, three points.

ANTHONY BUTLER, aged 57, of Harmans Way, Weedon, speeding on Western Avenue, Daventry — 35mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £256., surcharge £102, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KAREN WOODS, aged 62, of Gloucester Close, Weedon, speeding — 58mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50 miles per hour. fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VEACESLAV JOSAN, aged 33, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drove a without reasonable consideration to other users on M1 — travelled at excess speed moving from lane to lane, undertaking other vehicles, and tailgating in a manner to force them to move over, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised non-licence holder not displaying L plates; used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £130, nine points.

EMOMALI AKBARZODA, aged 30, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Harlestone Road, Northampton — unsupervised non-licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £400, surcharge £130, costs £130, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on August 14

KEHINDE ADESEMOWO, aged 38, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, drug driving on Carousel Way, Northampton; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

THOMAS MUFFETT, aged 40, of Alexander Court, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

DECLAN CASEY, aged 35, of Shard Road, Overstone, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress against a police officer, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85.

SERHII ZAIETS, aged 25, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, driving driving on Holcot Road, Northampton — 126 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.