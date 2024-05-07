Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 22

STEVEN FITZSIMONS, aged 35, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, drunk and disorderly; fined £125, surcharge to fund victim services £30, prosecution costs £85.

AOIFE MELIA, aged 24, of Bakers Lane, Long Buckby, drink driving; fined £415, surcharge £56, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months..

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 54, of no fixed abode, stole clothing and footwear to the value of £82 from Matalan; community order.

RACHAEL MABBUTT, aged 34, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

DUMITRU BRINZA, aged 28, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, 12 months.

SIMON CAVE, aged 63, of The Square, Upton, harassment without violence; six months in prison, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on April 23

JOHN McMILLAN, aged 59, of Hemans Road, Daventry, assault by beating; fined £100, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY GOODGER, aged 32, of Stocking Close, Hartwell, drink driving; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CALLUM CROSS, aged 23, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £40.

EMMANUEL ABROKWAH, aged 40, of Beatty Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £220, costs £85, six points.

ALEXANDROU GHEATA, aged 25, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, drunk and disorderly; fined £133, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

AARON WHITE, aged 27, of Overstone Road, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

MORGAN THOMAS, aged 22,of Coverack Close, Northampton, going equipped for theft; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £250.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 30, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, non-payment of fine of £1,920.43 committed to custody for 45 days suspended.

MICHAEL HUGH DONOHUE, aged 39, of St Peters Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of an emergency worker and Northampton General Hospital, breached a court order; fined £100, compensation of £25, costs £340.

LEVI JORDAN GRIFFITHS, aged 25, of Hunters Close, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £300, costs £60.

AMAAN MUHAMMAD UDDIN, aged 23, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £300, six points.

HASSAN AHMED, aged 19, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, rode on a motor bicycle without wearing protective headgear; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

KHALED AHMED, aged 30, of Semilong Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £116, surcharge £46, six points.

TOLUWANIMI AKINYELE, aged 25, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £303, surcharge £121, costs £90, six points.

RAVINDRA BHANDARI, aged 46, of Derby Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ARFAT BILALI, aged 26, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RADU EDUARD BORCEA, aged 27, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

AMELIA MARGARET BRASH, aged 32, of St James Street, Daventry, speeding; fined £147, surcharge £58, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN BRATU, aged 23, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt, used a motor vehicle when the condition of the front window wipers, front window washer and battery was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, three points.

JAMES ROBERT DUFFIELD, aged 29, of Ilex Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DAVID ELLISON, aged 84, of Forest Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARTIN FLEAR, aged 60, of Roderick Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DARIUS-FLORIN GAVRILA, aged 37, of Sharman Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TEMITOPE IBRAHIM, aged 47, of High Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

ARMAND KARAJ, aged 26, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JASON KEENAN, aged 47, of Burrows Court, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

BRYAN KIIRU, aged 32, of Cecil Road, Northampton, rider of a bicycle who failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ZAIN UL ABDIN MEMON, aged 33, of Sandhill Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DAVID NDLOVU, aged 52, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £90, three points.

THOMAS JAMES O'DONOVAN, aged 36, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GABRIEL-CALIN PERCA, aged 40, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN DANIEL PRUNAREASA, aged 31, of Winchester Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

AFTAB HUSSAIN RASHID, aged 59, of Lang Farm, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

REMUS MIHAI RUSU, aged 36, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, not wearing a seat belt, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

ELISEI SCAFICEA, aged 19, of Northampton Road, Brixworth, speeding, defective rear lamp; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

TAFADZWA BELOVED SITHOLE, aged 32, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

ADHARSH SOJAN, aged 49, of Holly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

PETER TRASLER, aged 38, of Charles Studd Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DEAN LEE WALDING, aged 47, of RIingway, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by police, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

KEVIN LEE WATERHOUSE, aged 46, of Iron Pikes, Brixworth, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ERTENJO XHEBEXHIA, aged 20, of Castilian Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £90, six points.

ION DAMASCHIN, aged 27, of Lasham Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RAZVAN-STEFAN ROIA, aged 29, of Spencer Parade, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

DRAGOS GIANI VADU, aged 33, of Cranford Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT, used a vehicle when the condition of its two front tyres and broken driver seat involved a danger of injury to any person, defective tyres and br; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OLIVER DOUGLAS STANLEY DAVIES, aged 29, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £83, costs £30.

SAMSAM ABSHIR HASHIM, aged 25, of Coverack Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

JAKE MARRIOTT, aged 27, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £200, costs £30.

PETER CRONIN, aged 44, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £2,701.57; committed to custody for three months suspended.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

