Assaults, burglary, driving while using a mobile phone, no seat belt offences dealt with by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 21

ALI ALI, aged 43, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

ABDULRAHIM SALEH ABDULLAH, aged 18, of Clarke Road, Northampton, no insurance, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

IAS ASLLANAJ, aged 24, of Fraser Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; fined £160, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

VENTSISLAV ATANASOV, aged 32, of Lasham Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMIE BROWN, aged 45, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

EDMUND BRENDAN CORBETT, aged 60, of Monks Hall Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL JACEK DOBROWOLSKI, aged 32, of West Paddock Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £380, surcharge £152, costs £90, six points.

FEREEALL MACKEL M FRANCOIS, aged 27, of Church Street, Long Buckby, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

ALEXANDRU FRUNZA, aged 34, of The Stour, Daventry, failed to comply with a no entry sign; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

ANGEL GADZHEV, aged 26, of St Anthony’s Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW JONATHAN GARNETT, aged 62, of Sandiland Road, Northampton, fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

Matthew ELIJAH GAYLE, aged 37, of North Oval, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a motorcycle rider alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660. surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VASILE GOJAN, aged 24, of Harefield Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £269, surcharge £107, costs £90, three points.

GEORGIAN IANCU, aged 27, of Kensington Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

IOAN ORLANDO IONITA, aged 27, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

TOMAS JANKAUSKAS, aged 44, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, passenger not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

JOSEPH JOHN LEWIS, aged 36, of Tower Field Square, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

NICU LOGHIN, aged 22, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

AZMAN MIAH, aged 35, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £70, three points.

VIOREL MIHALCEA, aged 59, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

MANDY JANE MILLER, aged 60, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, non-compliant spacing on registration mark; fined £55, surcharge £22, costs £90,

Mr HELMUTH FLOREAN MOISA, aged 31, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MWAZVITA MOLLINE MUNDOMA, aged 41, of Summerfields, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £432, costs £90, six points.

ARMANDO NDREU, aged 27, of St Giles Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

VALERIU STEFAN NICOLAE, aged 24, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, five points.

ADRIAN PATRICK O’DRISCOLL, aged 49, of Station Road, Woodford Halse, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

PETRU LUCIAN PANTI, aged 35, of Ash Rise, Northampton, drove in such a position could not have proper control of the vehicle, not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, three points.

DOREL PAUN, aged 45, of Thyme Court, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ANATOLIE PETREA, aged 23, of Barnhill Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PATRICIA POPA, aged 23, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, passenger not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

HARINDER SINGH PUAAR, aged 44, of London Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STEVEN REGINALD WILLIAM PYM, aged 42, of Belfry Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

AURELIAN FLORIN RADULESCU, aged 40, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CONSTANTIN CATALIN RADULESCU, aged 30, of Stanley Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

MARIAN RUSU, aged 34, of Watermill Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ALAN KEITH SARGENT, aged 58, of West Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £348, surcharge £139, costs £90, six points.

KERAN SHARMA, aged 36, of Dragonfly Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle with insufficient transmission of light through a window; fined £223, surcharge £89, costs £90.

ROBERT STOICAN, aged 34, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

PAUL THOMAS, aged 57, of Park Avenue, Northampton, drove a vehicle with an insecure load; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

GABI MARIAN TRANCA, aged 36, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LAURA JANE ELIZEBETH TUTTON, aged 34, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

NATHAN UYLETT, aged 45, of Cypress Court, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

PETRUS VAN BAARSEN, aged 47, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £643, surcharge £257, costs £90, five points.

DYLAN JAMES WARNER, aged 18, of Church Lane, Cold Higham, on October 4, 2023,, rode a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, registration mark not fixed to rear of vehicle; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

DYLAN JAMES WARNER, aged 18, of Church Lane, Cold Higham, on May 27 rode a motorcycle when the registration mark was allowed to become not easily distinguishable; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DARREN JAMES WOOD, aged 55, of High Street, Great Billing, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR MIDONI, aged 32, of Grafton View, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Craig MICHAEL DICKSON, aged 54, of Denny Crescent, Daventry, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £50, costs £60.

GARETH HUBBORT, aged 41, of Westridge, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

LIONEL WILLIAMS, aged 34, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £200, costs £60.

MATTHEW COLLINS, aged 21, of Bradshaw Close, Long Buckby, possession of cannabis; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85.

STEPHEN ALLIBON, aged 56, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NEIL STANSFIELD, aged 65, of Park Close, Badby, drink driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.