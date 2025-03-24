COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Kislingbury, Sywell sentenced

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving assaults on police, drink driving, shoplifting, possession of drugs, anti-social behaviour…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 10

CALLAN PRICE, aged 23, of Millers Close, Kislingbury, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, assaulted a man by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOLANTA JABLONSKA, aged 42, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, drink driving — 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months,

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JOHN FERRIS, aged 47, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, stole items to the value of £83.89 from Sainsbury's; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ALI YILMAZ, aged 31, of Lockwood Close, Northampton, drink driving — 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £410. surcharge £164, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

JAMES CARLTON, aged 29, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; fined £368. surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MATHEW FOSTER, aged 31, of HMP Peterborough, breached a non-molestation order; 12 weeks in prison.

DANIEL WHEELDON, aged 38, of Balliol Road, Daventry, assaulted a man by beating; community order, compensation of £50, costs £300.

ANDREAS SAVU, aged 33, of Austin Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, used a vehicle with no insurance, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, possession of a Class B drug - cannabis; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, fined £850, surcharge £114, costs £500, disqualified for 17 months.

ALTIN FUSHA, aged 49, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, driver failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Bedford Road, Northampton; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £325, three points.

■ These cases were heard on March 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 34, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, used a vehicle without insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.disqualified for 18 months.

MILAN TAMANG, aged 27, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; fined £100, surcharge £40.

DARYL STEVENSON, aged 38, of no fixed abode, stole razor blades to the value of £105.77 from Boots, possession of knife blade / sharp pointed article — a jigsaw blade — in Market Square, Northampton; 31 weeks in prison, costs £85.

ABAYOMI OLU-ADEPOJU, aged 34, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, three counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, costs £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MATTHEW DAVID RUST, aged 19, of Liberty Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £200, six points.

RAUL BINDIU, aged 20, of Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence by not wearing glasses or contact lenses; fined £10, three points.

DYLAN LEE CLARKE, aged 26, of Candleford, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned unpaid work session; fined £60, costs £60.

COLIN GRIME, aged 36, of Argyle Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £60, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KANE JOHNSTON, aged 34, of Benjamin Square, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session; fined £600, costs £60.

ALEXANDER NATHAN RAJCZONEK, aged 39, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work and planned office appointments; fined £60, costs £60.

JAKE ANDREW TEAR, aged 23, of Claregate, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned probation office appointment; fined £60, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on March 12

BEN MURPHY, aged 47, of Camborne Close, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Harborough Road, Northampton; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RICHARD PRESCOTT, aged 51, of Greendale Square, Northampton, stole protein products of a value £56.83, belonging to Home Bargains; fined £80, compensation of £56.83, costs £85.

DANIEL HAMMOND, aged 18, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, common assault against a woman, criminal damage to a bedroom door and door handle to the value unknown; community order 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85,

JOHN PRATT, aged 64, of Dodford Road, Silverstone, speeding — 77mph on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks exceeding temporary restriction of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for 60 days.

PAUL HALLAM, aged 54, of Welford Road, Northampton, speeding — exceeding legal limit of 60mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BANDILE MILAN CREANE, aged 21, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, breached a court protection order; fined £50.

ASHLEY ALEXANDER, aged 43, of Maidencastle, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle with no MoT; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £110, six points.

ABIGAIL ATKINSON, aged 25, of Nobottle Road, Little Brington, speeding — 54mph on Nobottle Road / Roman Road, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, six points.

JEREMY ARTHUR KILBY, aged 48, of Da Vinci Close, Northampton, speeding — 42mph on A508 Broad Street, nr Lady's Lane, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £75, surcharge £30, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BALBIR SINGH, aged 61, of Tresham Green, Northampton, speeding — 35mph on A428 Harlestone Road, nr Cotswold Avenue, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £110, three points.

RAYMOND WHEELER, aged 53, of Greenglades, Northampton, speeding — 41mph on Ladybridge Drive, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mh; fined £75, surcharge £30, three points.

SERGIU EFROSI, aged 46, of Bective View, Northampton, speeding — 60mph on Bants Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £110, six points.

GEORGE JAMES STAPLETON, aged 19, of Horseshoe Cottages, Sywell, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660. surcharge £264, costs £300, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.