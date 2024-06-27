Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 13

DEBORAH HAWKINS, aged 58, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, with intent used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress; fined £166, surcharge to fund victim services £66, prosecution costs £85.

OLIVER BRETT, aged 33, of Willow Close, Spratton, drink driving; fined £230, disqualified for 40 months.

LIAM RADFORD, aged 22, of Spencer Haven, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

MUHAMMED ALI, aged 27, of Icknield Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

BARNEY SHINE, aged 24, of Broadway, Northampton, drink driving, possession of cocaine; fined £738, surcharge £295, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JAMIE SHELLARD, aged 35, of Furze Road , Brafield on the Green, drink driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

ANTHONY CZAICKI, aged 35, of Ecton Street, Northampton, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

VITALIE GISCA, aged 38, of Sir John Pascoe Way, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, 10 points.

ASHLEY NESTOR, aged 35, of Pyramix Close, Northampton, six counts of stealing between May 23 and May 28, 2024 grocery items to a total value of £317.90 from the Co-op; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £265.90.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

ADRIAN DINU, aged 23, of Crestline Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £85, six points.

NORBERT SLUPSKI, aged 22, of Jervis Close, Daventry, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, registration mark failed to conform to regulations; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

BENJAMIN AUSTIN, aged 37, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, obstructed / resisted police; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on June 14

ANDREA MARTINHO, aged 22, of Poole Street, Northampton, drug driving, drove without due care and attention; community order, fined £300, compensation of £250, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

IAN SPRING, aged 57, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, stole two bottles of Jack Daniels to the value of £5 from the CO-OP, stole meat of the value of £20 from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £25,

VINCENT MacINTOSH, aged 51, of no fixed abode, sent an email that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; drunk and disorderly; community order, fined £40, compensation of £100.

VEACESLAV STOIAN, aged 32, of Icknield Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 180 hours unpaid work surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

TUDOR IONAS, aged 23, of Harrington Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £538, surcharge £215, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

PAUL HOWARD, aged 71, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration to other road users; fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £310, three points.

ADRIAN BIRSANU, aged 38, of Stoneleigh Drive, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile device, speeding; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £110, six points.

TIMOTHY FRANK FORSTER, aged 61, of Brixworth Road, Spratton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £51, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES LACEY, aged 52, of Vienne Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £110, disqualified for 14 days.

ALFIE SHEA MAYES, aged 20, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £614, surcharge £246, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FRANCESCO PACILEO, aged 31, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, six points.

LIAM ALAN RADFORD, aged 22, of Abbey Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £110, six points.

BENJAMIN CRAIG REYNOLDS, aged 38, of Black Cat Drive, Northampton, on November 16, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.

BENJAMIN CRAIG REYNOLDS, aged 38, of Black Cat Drive, Northampton, on November 26, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

ADAM DAVID CAMPBELL TODD, aged 42, of Brier Hill Furlong, Cogenhoe, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.