Assault, criminal damage, threatening behaviour, carrying a weapon and stealing meat cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 21

TIMOTHY WHITBREAD, aged 47, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, stole meat of a value unknown from the Co-op, stole meat to a value of £106 from Tesco; fined £100, compensation of £106, surcharge to fund victim services £40, prosecution costs £85.

DANIEL SPATAREL, aged 34, of Dore Close, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to prove a specimen of breath, criminal damage; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

TABITHA MORRIS, aged 43, of no fixed abode, two counts of criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; compensation of £400.

GABRIEL IMBREA, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

BLUE GARDNER, aged 18, of Belfry Way, Daventry, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £322, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on December 22

JOSEPH KEITH, aged 23, of Queen Street, Weedon, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £500, surcharge 26, costs £85.

LIAM FERGUSON, aged 43, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, common assault, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used, stole aftershave to the value of £215 from Vintage Retreat, stole candles to the value of £42.93 from The Range; community order with electronic tagging for four months, compensation £257.93, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KENNETH WALKER, aged 69, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, breached sexual harm prevention order; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85.

FLORIN BALOSU, aged 42, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £177.

MIHAIL PASCAN, aged 38, of Merryhill, Northampton, drove a vehicle in such a position that could not have full view of the road and traffic ahead due to windscreen which was partially frosted/misted up and obscuring the vision of the driver; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £85, two points.

GATIS DREIBERGS, aged 45, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEAN HARDY, aged 36, of Forest Road, Hanslope, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90.

DANIEL JOHN PANTER, aged 44, of The Avenue, Flore, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £90, three points.

NELU DOBRE, aged 48, of The Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CRAIG JON HUMPHRIES, aged 49, of Admirals Way, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on December 23

PETRU STANCIU, aged 36, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, criminal damage, harassment without violence, failed to surrender to custody; ten weeks in prison, compensation of £50, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ZAHIR QUYAM, aged 45, of no fixed abode; criminal damage to a vehicle at Long Buckby Railway Station; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £150.

■ These cases were heard on December 26

NEIL HARWOOD, aged 56, of Bridgewater Court, Brackley, breached a court order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85

PAUL HARRIS, aged 55, of no fixed abode, two counts of breaching a court order; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

JACK KIRTON, aged 32, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 10 months.

■ These cases were heard on December 27

SHARON McCAHILL, aged 44, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink driving, no MoT, carried children in a manner likely to cause danger of injury; fined £120, costs: £85, disqualified for 16 months.

LEANNE WATTS, aged 30, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

BIANCA CHANTAE STERLING, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

