These cases involving criminal damage, assaults, carrying a knife and stealing from Iceland and the Co-op were dealt with by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 31

MICHAEL GARDNER, aged 21, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; community order, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for 12 weeks, compensation of £150, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £200.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, stole various items to the value of £15.10 from One Stop, stole various items of a value unknown from Co-op, stole meat, innocent fruit smoothie and tomatoes of a value unknown from Iceland; fined £160, compensation of £40.10, costs £85.

AMIT PRAFUL HINDOCHA, aged 48, of Purser Road, Northampton, three counts of aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, resisted police, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; community order, fined £270, compensation of £200.

MARC SIMON FURNER, aged 38, of Sandhurst Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SAFE AND SECURE SEC LTD, of Pavilion Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90.

ANTONY GEORGE CAWRSE, aged 60, of Dore Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAI NICOLE CIOBANU, aged 29, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT, defective tyre; fined £335, surcharge £134, costs £90, six points.

AFZAL MOHAMMEDHANIF DALVI, aged 35, of Derbyshire Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £288, surcharge £115, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on August 1

TICU TOADER, aged 26, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, drug driving, possession of Clonazepam — a class C drug; fined £450, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

AARON ARCHER, aged 29, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, drug driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

KALLEM LOVELL, aged 22, of Harborough Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

STUART ANDERSON, aged 44, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, stole property to the value of £87.50 from Co-op; fined £80, compensation of £87.50, costs £85.

BLERIM MURATAJ, aged 26, of Monarch Road, Northampton, breached a stalking protection order; community order, fined £640, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DYLAN McKENNA, aged 22, of Queens Park Parade, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

SAMUEL McKENZIE, aged 20, of St Johns Avenue, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 110 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85

JACK WEST, aged 28, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85

NEIL ROGERS, aged 48, of Norris Mews, Long Buckby, criminal damage, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £250.

HASSAN MOHAMED, aged 21, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of cannabis; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, fined £80, surcharge £154, costs £85

VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 24, of Wren Way, Daventry, possession of cannabis; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85

RUFUS CUTHBERTSON, aged 28, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, criminal damage to police property; three weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.