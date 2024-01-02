Cases include running on Sixfields pitch, carrying fake firearm, stealing meat from Iceland, fishing without a licence

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 18

CHRISTIAN GRAM, aged 27, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADAM KUMINSKI, aged 34, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, at River Nene, Earls Barton, fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line, fished during the annual closed season; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £80, prosecution costs £135.

ROBERT PTAK, aged 47, of Artizan Road, Northampton, at River Nene, Earls Barton, fished or took fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line, fished otherwise during the annual closed season, took pike from river in contravention of national byelaws; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £135.

CRAIG DAY, aged 33, of Park Square, Northampton, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

MCCOLLINS DAVIDSON, aged 46, of Gregory Gardens, Northampton, drug driving; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CALLUM MCDONALD, aged 31, of Mercers Row, Northampton, stole meat to the value of over £18.50 from Iceland; fined £40, compensation £18.50, surcharge £16, costs £85.

AIDAN CURWEN, aged 30, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ARILLEUS WRIGHT, aged 18, of Gibbs Acre Court, Northampton, assault by beating, resisted police, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.

MARSHALL WOODFORD, aged 22, of Hunters Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis, carried an imitation firearm in a public place; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

DONNA ROUNSFELL, aged 54, of Wheelwright Way, Woodford Halse, two counts of drunk in charge of a vehicle; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, disqualified for 12 months.

JO GALE, aged 57, of Spinney Close, Towcester, theft; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

NIGEL CHAMBERS, aged 51, of Moore Street, Northampton, two counts of burglary; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MATHEW DENNISON, aged 51, of The Peake, Nether Heyford, drink driving; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, order to abstain from alcohol for 12 days, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

JAYKUMAR VALAND, aged 29, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £753, surcharge £301, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

NICOLA EDMUNDS, aged 47, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 22, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GHENADI SEVCIUC, aged 52, of 12 St Michael’s Road, Northampton, stole chocolate bars from B&M; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.

IULIA STEFANET, aged 34, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, stole chocolate to the value £134.53 from B&M; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard December 19

GEORGE LANKSTON, aged 23, of no fixed abode; assault by beating; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000.

KIERAN SHEAD, aged 26, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, entered the playing area at a designated football match at Sixfields Stadium; fined £206, surcharge £122, costs £85.

MARGUTA GRUMMETT, aged 44, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

CARL KING, aged 37, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months

NATHAN LUCAS, aged 32, of Badby Close, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

JONATHAN HUNT, aged 24, of Lister Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

HADLEY WILSON, aged 32, of The Square, Northampton, drink driving; fined £825, surcharge £330, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ZEBELYS MINDAUGAS, aged 32, of Charles Street, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

AIRIDAS TAUJANSKAS, aged 40, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TERESA RHODES, aged 29, of High Street, Silverstone, drink driving; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ADAM JOHNSON, aged 51, of Portland Place, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, assault by beating of a police officer, drunk and disorderly; ten weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

IOAN PANDELE, aged 31, of Bitten Court, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, failed to provide a specimen of breath; six weeks in prison, compensation of £50, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 538 days.

WAYNE ALFRED ADAMS, aged 44, of Hermitage Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

GODFRED KONADU BOAKYE, aged 20, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

TUNDE DAMIAN FADAHUNSI, aged 49, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £1,048, surcharge £419, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

DARIUS-NICOLAE INCERT, aged 34, of Standside, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IONEL IOAN, aged 25, of Weedon Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PATRICK McMAHON, aged 28, of Badeslade, Boughton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CONSTANTINOS IULIAN MIHAI, aged 26, of Stagshaw Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SYED ALI RAZA, aged 26, of Pell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

LEE COOK, aged 20, of Glebeland Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

ROBERT STEPHEN TOOTELL, aged 36, of Brunswick Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.