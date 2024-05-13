Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Threatening behaviour, handling stolen goods, drugs possession, stalking and driving offences punished

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 26

MADAHAR PERRETT, aged 39, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of court order; eight weeks in prison, costs £85.

MUNASHE GWENZI, aged 27, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, criminal damage to a car, two counts of stealing bluetooth headphones to a total value of £70 from B&M; fined £320, compensation of £135.

HARRY SILLETT, aged 27, of New Bird Lake View, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £620.

TREVOR ALWYN KEIR, aged 52, of London Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85, three points.

■ These cases were heard on April 29

CHARLES HOLMES, aged 52, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of heroin and crack cocaine; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

RYAN SAUNDERS, aged 25, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, possession of cocaine. drunk and disorderly; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JACK LEE, aged 20, of The Leam, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

RYTIS VALENTINAVICIUS, aged 33, of Hembury Place, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ANDREI COTICIA, aged 26, of Kingmaker Way, Northampton, handling stolen goods; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

LAURA TUTTON, aged 35, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, stole cooked meats and cheese to the value of £216 from Co-op; fined £40, compensation of £108.

LAURA TUTTON, aged 35, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, committed a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order; fined £20

JAMES TOMLIN, aged 45, of Franklin Way, Daventry, drunk driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

STUART ANDERSON, aged 44, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, stole meat to the value of £28.50 from Co-op, conditionally discharged for six months;

ANDREW PETTIT, aged 43, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £145.

DANIEL FOWLER, aged 29, of Augusta Avenue, Northampton, drink driving, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident; , 240 hours unpaid work, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months..

HANEJUDESRITHARAN GNANASEGARAN, aged 47, of Poole Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, five points.

CONRAD ANTHONY BROWN, aged 39, of Broadway East, Northampton, knowing or believing that a wrongful credits of £1,525, £800 and £725.40 had been made to an account, dishonestly failed to take such steps as were reasonable to secure that the credit was cancelled; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £21, costs £250.

KEITH ANTHONY ROLLS, aged 42, of Viscount Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.