COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton and Daventry sentenced by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 11

JORDAN SMITH, aged 28, of HMP Rye Hill, indecent exposure; 12 weeks in prison.

TIMOTHY WHITBREAD, aged 46, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, six points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ANDRIUS SUTINYS, aged 34, of Queens Road, Northampton, took a vehicle without consent, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fraudulently used a registration mark, failed to comply with a community order; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for nine months.

NURUZZAMAN ALI ALI, aged 49, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £210, surcharge £84, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BRANDON ANTHONY ARNOLD, aged 22, of Orchard Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SOLOMON BENJAMIN MARUNTELU, aged 20, of Kingsmead, Northampton, speeding on November 9, 2022; fined £120, four points.

SOLOMON BENJAMIN MARUNTELU, aged 20, of Kingsmead, Northampton, speeding on December 13, 2022; fined £60, three points.

SOLOMON BENJAMIN MARUNTELU, aged 20, of Kingsmead, Northampton, speeding on December 21, 2022; fined £180, surcharge £96, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TANYARADZWA ROBIN MWANDIMUTSIRA, aged 28, of Chatsworth Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

RADU ROTARU, aged 28, of Warwick Street, Daventry, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CAROL ANN COLLINS, aged 63, of Gayton Road, Eastcote, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, five points.

EDWARD DAVID KENLAY, aged 24, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, disqualified for 56 days.

■ These cases were heard on August 12

STEVE ADDERLEY, aged 61, of Wareing Lane, Denton, breached a court order; fined £50. costs £125.

VLADIMIR BRUMA, aged 29, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

DIONISIE CHIPERCO, aged 30, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, drove an electric scooter while disqualified; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

■ These cases were heard on August 14

CHARLOTTE FARMER, aged 43, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, obstructed/resisted police; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MUNASHE JIMU, aged 29, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JAY CUMMINGS, aged 20, of Grenville Close, Daventry, drink driving; no insurance; fined £830, surcharge £332, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

VICKY THOMAS, aged 48, of Hemans Road, Daventry, drunk and disorderly; fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER NICHOLSON, aged 37, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, assault by beating; aggravated assault of a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

FRANK WEITNER, aged 41, of Knaphill Crescent, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 60 days alcohol abstention requirement and overnight curfew, 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

NICKY LLOYD, aged 47, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, On May 8, 2023, stole 14 packets of chicken thighs of a value unknown from Sainsburys local; seven counts of stealing wine and other goods between April 6 and July 7 from One Stop Shop; community order, compensation: £312.90 costs £170.

CHARLIE HUTT, aged 29, of no fixed abode, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, aggravated assault of a police officer, criminal damage; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £150.

LUKE REGINALD SCARLEY, aged 30, of Bridge Street, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £50, costs £60.

ANTHONY BLENKINS, aged 55, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to surrender to custody; fined £350, compensation of £50, surcharge £140, costs £85, 10 points.

BRENDAN LEE KENNEDY, aged 39, of no fixed abode, drove a vehicle which had been taken without the consent of the owner, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of crack cocaine; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, six points.

DMITRI CHIURCCIU, aged 31, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on May 15, 2023; fined £146, surcharge £117, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DMITRI CHIURCCIU, aged 31, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on February 11, 2023; fined £146, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.