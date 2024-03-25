Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 11

RICHARD DUNKLEY, aged 34, of Mercers Row, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £32, prosecution costs £85.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 35, of Wallbeck Close, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; six weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

IONUT ENACHE, aged 40, of Dallington Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ARRON LACEY, aged 31, of Brockhall Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis and cocaine; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 40, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SOLOMON OSEI, aged 22, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

YASIN HUSSEIN, aged 26, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for six months. Possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £26, costs £86.

BILLY SMITH, aged 23, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, assault by beating, stole items to the value of approximately £21.50 from Co-op; fined £160, compensation of £21.50, surcharge £64, costs £85.

ASHLEY GAYTON, aged 40, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, theft by an employee; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £77.75, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LUKE REGINALD SCARLEY, aged 31, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on March 12

ZAINULLAH HOTAK, aged 31, of Falcon Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £249, surcharge £100, costs £500, five points.

TODD REASON, aged 23, of The Springs, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon — a machete — in a private place, community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JASON RIBCHESTER, aged 49, of no fixed abode, common assault; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

OCTAVIA GREEN, aged 18, of c/o 8 Dartford Close, Northampton, four counts of assaulting police officers by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.

AIDEN HOLOD, aged 30, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MARGARET BAKER, aged 48, of Campbell Street, Northampton, fraud by false representation, committed a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order; fined £80. compensation of £62.43, surcharge £32, costs £85.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.

LUCY SCOTT, aged 30, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MAHIR MOHSEN, aged 24, of Clickers Place, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

REBECCA KNIGHT, aged 21, of Clare Street, Northampton, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating; community order, compensation of £75.

FLORIN BALOSU, aged 42, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

ADRIAN NECHITA, aged 46, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £150, six points.

DEAN PETER TRUSSLER (CRAVEN), aged 41, of Southampton Road, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for three months, compensation of £200, costs £85.

PHILIPPA MARY THROSSELL, aged 72, of Pool Street, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £90, five points.

GARY PAUL BIRCH, aged 43, of Admirals Way, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £60.

VALENTIN-NICOLAE BRATU, aged 34, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 220 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

CONNOR JUSTIN J MCCORMACK, aged 29, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £166, costs £60.

TERRENCE MARK BROWN, aged 25, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £1,446; 45 days in prison.

JOSHUA HALPIN McDONALD, aged 32, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £3,739.99; three months in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.