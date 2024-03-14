Racist behaviour, assaults, drunk ‘n disorderly, possession of drugs cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 29

MICHAEL CONNORS, aged 24, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £100, compensation £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DEENA CAVE, aged 55, of Roe Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LLOYD MUSHANGO, aged 50, of Saxon Lane, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

KATHERINE ANDREWS, aged 43, of Glebe Road, Deanshanger, drink driving; ned £499, fisurcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SAMUEL JAMES, aged 18, of Little Close, Chapel Brampton, drink driving; disqualified for £436, surcharge £174, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months

RYAN MURIVA, aged 19, of Duston Wildes, Northampton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for .24 months

BENJAMINE GREEN, aged 21, of Tweed Close, Daventry, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

DANIEL BATEMAN, aged 40, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, dishonestly caused to be wasted or diverted a quantity of electricity to the value of £1,084, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,279, costs £610.

KIMBERLEY NASH, aged 38, of Cliftonville, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

SIMON TURAY, aged 45, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, assault by beating, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour likely to cause harassment / alarm / distress; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85.

MATTHEW AUSTIN, aged 34, of Newport Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MUKGADI NYAKABAU, aged 33, of Moat Place, Northampton, drink driving, dangerous driving; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £620, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on March 1

ZOE CLIFTON, aged 32, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole toilet rolls and a bottle of wine value unknown from the Co-op, stole food items to value of £60 from the Co-op, stole six bottles of spirits and a pasty from Waitrose, stole items to value of £539 from The Range, stole meat to value of £200 from Waitrose; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £1,066.75, costs £85.

IONUT ZAMFIR, aged 21, of Cyril Street, Northampton, stole items to the value of £458.50 from SAINSBURY; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85.

ASHRAF ALI, aged 37, of c/o Portland Place, Northampton, harassment by breach of a court order; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

