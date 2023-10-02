Assaults on police, possession of drugs, disqualified drivers and shoplifters dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 11

KAISHA CARMODY, aged 28, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, three counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; community order, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

RICHARD EALES, aged 57, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £369, surcharge £148.00, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CARL KING, aged 37, of Wenlock Way, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £400, surcharge £160.00, costs £85.

KIAO DEMETRIOU, aged 24, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of immediate unlawful violence; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MATTHEW BARKER, aged 50, of Sandringham Court, Northampton, possession of heroin, possession of amphetamine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £150, costs £85.

MARIAN TRAISTARU, aged 33, of Lower Bath Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, four counts of theft from a shop, theft from a motor vehicle; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £343.18, costs £150.

LUKE BRADSHAW, aged 21, of Shankley way, Northampton, drink driving; fined £392.00, surcharge £157.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

THOMAS GRIZZELL, aged 38, of The Slade, Daventry, seven counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order by begging or entering an exclusion zone; 48 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £170.

MARCIN MARIAN MARUSINSKI, aged 48, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drove while disqualified; eight weeks in prison, disqualified for nine months.

NICHOLAS THOMAS BOWS, aged 34, of Crawley Close, Northampton, three counts of criminal damage, harassment, possession of cannabis, 100 hours unpaid work.

GRIGORE CIUBOTARU, aged 46, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, no insurance, fined £325, surcharge £130, costs £90, six points.

SHAHZADA HASSANKHAIL, aged 48, of Prentice Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £172, surcharge £69, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 12

FAHIM AHMED, aged 21, of Grove Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 15 weeks in prison.

LEONARD LLEWELLYN CROOKE, aged 34, of Campus Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order, fined £246.00, costs £60.

RUSSEL KAZIBONI, aged 26, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £130, costs £60.

JAKE MARRIOTT, aged 26, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £60,

LINCOLN EDWARD INGRAM, aged 37, of Mercers Row, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £59, costs £60.

ANTHONY LUNGA, aged 26, of Artisan Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £161.00, costs £60.

DEAN BALL, aged 44, of Kent Road South, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £75, surcharge £40 costs, £85.00.

NICKY LLOYD, aged 47, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, stole items to a value of £236.79 from HKS, Mill Lane Services; fined £120, compensation of £118.40, costs £85.

PREZEMYSLAW JANKOWSKI, aged 51, of Nene Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on September 13

PAWEL MICHALSKI, aged 50, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154.00, costs £620.00.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, stole meat to the value of £31.20 from One Stop Shop, stole eight bottles of wine to the value of £44.92 from B&M; fined £80, compensation of £31.20, costs £85.

JEVGENIJS JERMOLAJEVS, aged 30, of Althorp Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, assaulted a police officer by beating, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £250, disqualified for 39 months.

NICOLA MCGILL, aged 31, of no fixed abode, breach of court order, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; six weeks in prison.

JAMIE RYAN RUSSELL ALLEN, aged 26, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; nine weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £750.

ANORZEJ BERNAREK, aged 44, of Far End, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £300, five points.

JULIAN WILLIAM MABBUTT, aged 52, of Badby Close, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour, resisted police; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £625.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.