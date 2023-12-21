COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from in and around Northampton sentenced by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 6

RUSSELL KAZIBONI, aged 26, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, person in charge of a vehicle failed to provide specimen of breath; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300, disqualified for eight months.

JAMES JEATER, aged 39, of no fixed abode; stole Budweiser beer to the value of £14 from Tesco Esso; fined £120, compensation £14.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

TYLER STEVENSON, aged 27, of Leyland Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on December 7

POOLOGASINGAM SARVANANTHAN, aged 56, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, common assault of an emergency worker, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker; fined £320, compensation of £325, surcharge £128, costs £85.

OLIVIA GUY-SMITH, aged 26, of Grange Road, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £50, compensation of £300, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JUNIOR BROCK, aged 35, of Swale Drive, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

YASSIN ABDI MOHAMMED, aged 22, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £300, six points.

■ These cases were heard on December 8

VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 24, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

KYLE TAYLOR, aged 27, of Billing Road, Northampton, criminal damage, going equipped for theft; community order, compensation of £500, costs £85.

IAN SPRING, aged 57, of no fixed abode; used racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, stole items to approximate value of £5 from Co-op, stole alcohol to the approximate value of £41.70 from One Stop. attempted to steal meat and alcohol to the approximate value of £879.16 from Sainsburys; 23 weeks in prison, compensation of £164.40.

SEAN HAMBLIN, aged 44, of Sidney Road, Woodford Halse, criminal damage, fined £100, compensation £1,211, costs £620.

IGOR DORIN, aged 37, of The Causeway, Northampton, stole a pair of Tommy Hilfiger trainers value £59 from TK Maxx, going equipped for theft, failed to comply with a community order; 180 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

DANIEL ADAM FULLER, aged 32, of London Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, three points.

TATENDA ZHOYA, aged 27, of Pitbank Drive, Collingtree, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GIANI SAVATIN, aged 32, of Waverley Road, Northampton, no insurance; Fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARREN CRAIG TURNEY, aged 52, of Main Street, Farthingstone, speeding; Fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £90, three points.

STEPHEN JOHN L WOOD, aged 28, of Pleydell Road, Northampton, speeding; Fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.