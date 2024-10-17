Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local magistrates have sentenced these thieves, drink drivers, a man carrying a knife blade and a 27-year-old guilty of an assault…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 1

NICOLA CHANDLER, aged 48, of West Oval, Northampton, drink driving; fined £135, surcharge to fund victim services £54, prosecution costs £310, disqualified for 20 months.

BARRY PHILLIPS, aged 61, of Sutton Street, Flore, obstructed police; fined £246.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, on June 13, 2024, stole Lego, to the value of £39.98 from B&M, on July 22 stole Lego to the value of £132.97 from B&M, on June 24 stole Lego to the value of £200.97 from B&M, on May stole Lego, to the value of £50 from B&M, on June 07 stole Lego to the value of £60 from B&M; conditionally discharged for 15 months, compensation of £433.92, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £50,

OLIVER TIDY, aged 21, of Touraine Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £385, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

SCOTT WILLIAM MILLER, aged 47, of Kingsthorpe Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £30.

JOEL JUSTIN EKPONUDIM, aged 26, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £245, surcharge £98, costs £90, six points.

SHERZOD MAKHMUDOV, aged 25, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, six points.

GEORGICA-ANGEL NEAGOE, aged 27, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MINDAUGAS RAUDUVE, aged 30, of Wake Way, Grange Park, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RYAN REILLY, aged 26, of Derbyshire Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £90, six points.

BEN SALISBURY, aged 24, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

DEAN WILLIAM CHARLES STURGESS, aged 44, of Ogilvie Avenue, Northampton, defective rear position lamp; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

KRZYSZTOF STYPIK, aged 43, of Thomas Chapman Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

STEPHEN GEORGE TEE, aged 37, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

SERVAN TEYMUROGLU, aged 25, of Liberty Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CONSTANTIN GABRIEL TURCU, aged 38, of Rockingham Road, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

IOAN CRISTINEL UDILA, aged 53, of Lea Road, Northampton, caused a vehicle to stand on a road so as to cause an unnecessary obstruction of the road; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

EDUARD UNGUREANU, aged 37, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

CARL ALEXANDER WATTS, aged 62, of Swale Drive, Northampton, defective rear position lamp; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

ROWAN DANIEL WILSON, aged 39, of Brockton Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JENNIFER WINSTANLEY, aged 79, of Knightscliffe Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

GHEORGHE ZAREA, aged 25, of Cheriton Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, drove without due care and attention; fined £414, surcharge £165, costs £90, five points.

RICHARD JAMES MORRIS, aged 46, of Hillmorton Lane, Yelvertoft, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on October 2

KIERAN HUNTER, aged 23, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 123 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

DIMITRU TOMA, aged 33, of Pomfret Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

RICARDO APPEL, aged 27, of Maidencastle, Northampton, assault by beating; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

HEMA PINARA, aged 41, of Wakefield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £130, five points.

MOHAMMED KHAN, aged 48, of Swansea Crescent, Northampton, fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £130, five points.

CHRISTOPHER BRAMLEY, aged 39, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, failed to stop after a road traffic accident; fined £106, surcharge £42, costs £130, five points.

SIMON MASTERS, aged 56, of Hedgerow Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440. surcharge £176, costs £130, six points.

TYRONE HOGG, aged 39, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration to other users; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

