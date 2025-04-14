COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton shoplifter jailed for 44 weeks among these cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local magistrates dealt with this list of cases including drink-driving, possession of a knuckle duster, dangerous driving, racially aggravated harassment…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 28

DEVON HALL-DIXON, aged 32, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Gold Street, Northampton; fined £60, surcharge £22, costs £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOSHUA HAWKINS, aged 35, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place — a knuckle duster; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £118, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DANIEL McMAHON, aged 31, of Richardson Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Northampton General Hospital; fined £120, surcharge £48.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, 12 counts of theft from a shop — on March 19, 2025, stole items to the value of £6 from Co-op, on March 19 stole items to the value of £14.80 from Co-op, on March 19 stole items to the value of £12 from the Co-op, on March 19 stole items to the value of £3.20 from Co-op, on or about March 19 stole items to the value of £12 from Co-op, on or about March 19 stole items to the value of £6 from Co-op, on March 20 stole items to the value of £6 from Co-op, on March 20 stole items to the value of £15.40 from Co-op, on or about March 20 stole items to the value of £14.80 from Co-op, on March 20 stole items to the value of £6 from Co-op, on March 21 stole items to the value of £11.85 from Co-op, on March 24 stole a four pack of cider to the value of £10 from Co-op, breached a criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated and in possession of an open receptacle containing alcohol; 44 weeks in prison, compensation of £87.25.

ANTONIO KIS, aged 38, of Richardson Close, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on March 13, 2025, stole items to the value of £120 from Co-op, on March 20 stole items to the value of £108 from Co-op, on March 27 stole items to the value of £91 from HOLLAND & BARRETT; 24 weeks in prison, compensation of £228,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 25, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on March 23, 2025, stole items to the value of £46 from Co-op, on March 27 stole items to the value of £26.55 from Tesco; six weeks in prison, compensation of £26.55, costs £85.

DANIEL ALBERTO DURBALA, aged 29, of Junction Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — substantive-revoked/refused licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on March 31

LEWIS CAMPBELL, aged 38, of Henry Street, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ANDRU-JAY BURGESS, aged 25, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, threatened a with an offensive weapon in a public place, sent communication threatening death or serious harm, shared a photograph or film of a woman in intimate state without consent, common assault; 44 weeks in prison, costs £170.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES KAGUONGO, aged 41, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, drove while disqualified, dangerous driving on the A45, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, overnight curfew with electronic monitoring for three months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

MOHAMMED MEAH, aged 30, of Aviemore Gardens, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle — 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85,10 points.

PETER HIGGINS, aged 42, of Balmoral Close, Northampton, drink driving — 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

STEPHEN BASTICK, aged 28, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85. disqualified for 30 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOHN CONLAN, aged 65, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drink driving — 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

MARK CAHILL, aged 36, of Junction Road, Northampton, drink driving — 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ANNETTE CORNISH, aged 48, of Eden Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.