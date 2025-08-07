COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton man sentenced over cruelty to a dog among these 19 cases

Local magistrates also dealt with offenders from Northampton, Daventry and Moulton guilty of assaults, drink driving, shoplifting, criminal damage and possession of cannabis…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 18

AARON BISHOP, aged 22, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to attend an initial appointment as instructed and an unpaid work appointment; fined £40, costs £60.

STEPHEN DRAINE, aged 48, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, caused unnecessary suffering to a dog by holding it under defendant's body with bath taps running and putting a wet towel over its head whilst threatening to snap its leg and neck; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £620.

DARRAGH MOONEY, aged 22, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole meat products to the value of £23.50 belonging to Co-op; fined £50, compensation of £23.50.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 32, of c/o Cherry Close, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a window belonging to Subway, made a threat to damage / destroy property — threatened to smash windows belonging to Subway; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £250, costs £85.

ION GOREANU, aged 31, of Fishers Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Gallery Close, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £500, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months 28 days.

KWAME BOAITEY, aged 28, of Allen Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £110, six points.

LUKE WISEMAN, aged 19, of Morning Star Lane, Moulton, drove on Kettering Road, Northampton, while using a handheld mobile phone; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on July 19

WILLIAM LAZENBY, aged 31, of Huxloe Rise, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £192, surcharge £77.

TERRY CAMPBELL, aged 40, of Pilton Close, Northampton, eight counts of theft from a shop — on July 2, 2025, stole fish products to the value of £126.50 belonging to Co-op, on July 3 stole cheese and meat to the value of £181 belonging to Co-op, on July 5 stole chocolate to the value of £108.55 belonging to Co-op, on July 6 stole chocolate to the value of £103.60 belonging to Co-op, on July 6 stole chocolate to the value of £96.55 belonging to Co-op, on July 7 stole meat and chocolate to the value of £190 belonging to Co-op, on July 15 stole chocolate and other items to the value of £108.55 belonging to Co-op, on July 16 stole chocolate and other items to the value of £61.60 belonging to Co-op; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £976.35.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 32, c/o Cherry Close, Northampton, theft from a shop — on July 18, 2025, stole fresh meat products to the value of £107.80 belonging to Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £107.80.

■ These cases were heard on July 21

BENJAMIN AUSTIN, aged 38, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, assaulted a man by beating; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85.

AARON AUSTIN, aged 36, of Admirals Way, Daventry, assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 24, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, theft from a shop — stole three Buzzballs to the value of £12 belonging to Costcutter; 17 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100, costs £85.

STEPHEN KEEN, aged 32, of no fixed abode, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85.

DUMITRU COVASA, aged 35, of East Park Parade, Northampton, drink driving on Nene Valley Way, Northampton — 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1.800, surcharge £720, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ROBERT HALL, aged 42, of London Road, Beccles, possession of a class B drug — cannabis — at Silverstone Circuit on July 4, 2025; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GEORGIAN IANCU, aged 29, of Kensington Close, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £85.

DICKSON MWANGI, aged 48, of Abbey Street, Northampton, drink driving on Kettering Road, Northampton — 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £373, costs £85. disqualified for 18 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.