COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton man jailed for assault and harassment among these cases heard by magistrates

Local magistrates dealt with these offences involving theft, shoplifting, riding an e-scooter through a red light, speeding at 92mph on county road and breaching a community protection notice by repeatedly calling police…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 17

DARREN BASON, aged 54, of Grafton Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole items to the value of £10 from Co-op; 17 weeks in prison, compensation of £10.

JAMIE PANCOUST, aged 35, of West Oval, Northampton, theft — stole clothing equating £546 belonging to a person; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £546.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

SIMON GILES, aged 45, of St Johns Street, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify Northamptonshire Police about purchase of a new Apple iPad; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

MARCIN GLADYSZ, aged 30, of no fixed abode, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, eight points.

HENRY RIVETT, aged 23, of Millside Close, Northampton, drove an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on St Andrews Road, Northampton; fined £200, six points.

GINTAUTAS NIKOLSKIS, aged 36, of Pine Ridge, Northampton, drove on A45, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile phone / device; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £85, six points.

MARK STEWART PAGE, aged 59, of Hesketh Road, Yardley Gobion, speeding — 92mph on on A508 Northampton Road, Yardley Gobion, exceeding the legal limit of 60mph; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £85, six points.

RAZVAN CRISTEA, aged 36, of Barrack Road, Northampton, on May 14, 2024, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £240, costs £650, six points.

RAZVAN CRISTEA, aged 36, of Barrack Road, Northampton, on May 16, 2024, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, six points.

MATTHEW ADAM JAMES GRIFFITHS, aged 38, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an instructed office appointment; costs £60.

JAY PARKES, aged 46, of Weedon Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned office appointment at Northampton Probation Office; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on April 21

DAVID McMAHON, aged 50, of Derngate, Northampton, criminal damage to a vehicle, theft from a shop — stole goods to the value of £32 from Co-op; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £232, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER (aka CHRISTINE) FOWLER, aged 45, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice by calling the police on eight separate occasions, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, costs £85.

FANICA MITILICA PREDA, aged 48, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, two counts of harassment by breach of a restraining order; 57 weeks in prison, costs £85.

SAMUEL DUVAL, aged 28, of William Road, Long Buckby, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £150, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.