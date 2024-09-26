Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ This case was heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 9

GAVILANES MITCHELL NATH, aged 30, of Upper High Street, Harpole, drink driving, no insurance; fined £616, surcharge to fund victim services £246, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 11

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CSABA LEVENTE, aged 28, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, criminal damage; compensation of £143.20, costs £85.

SANDRA BAILEY, aged 50, of St James Road, Northampton, six counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being in an exclusion zone; two-year criminal behaviour order, surcharge £60, costs £85.

THOMAS DAWSON, aged 36, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £114.

MITCHELL MILLS, aged 28, of HMP Peterborough, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; compensation of £100, costs £325.

ANDREI CONDREA, aged 31, of Orchard Street, Northampton, stole diesel to the value of £1,000 belonging to Davidson Homes, used a motor vehicle in such a condition it caused / was likely to cause danger, possession of cannabis; fined £800, compensation of £1,000, costs £170.

PHILLIP DENNIS, aged 43, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, stole two Blu-ray box sets, of a value unknown belonging to HMV; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, costs £85.

MUSTAFA ALI, aged 21, of Camborne Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing, obstruct / resist police; fined £165, costs £85.

PAUL WILCOX, aged 36, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80, costs £60,

DARNELL OSINLOYE, aged 24, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on September 12

EIREANN SWEENEY, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, 10 points.

RASEIL AHMED, aged 29, of Grove Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £25, costs £85.

MICHAEL SMITH, aged 60, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, two counts of harassment by breach of restraining order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

BISHAN SHIEKH, aged 39, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, three counts of breaching a community protection order by being within an exclusion area; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 13

JODIE GRAY, aged 37, of Manning Way, Long Buckby, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £620, disqualified for 18 months.

NICU IANCU, aged 59, of Clee Rise, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £300, disqualified for three months.

VADIM BRAGA, aged 34, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, sexual assault on a female by intentionally touching without consent, community order, fined £200, compensation of £100.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 45, of Foxgrove Avenue, Northampton, stole an item of meat valued at £18.85 from Waitrose; three weeks in prison.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 45, of Foxgrove Avenue, Northampton, stole various cold meat items to the value of £20 from Co-op, failed to comply with a community order, 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £20.

CRAIG BROWN, aged 40, of Hawksmoor Way, Northampton, harassment by breach of restraining order; 15 weeks in prison, costs £85.

GARY FIELDING, aged 53, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; nine weeks in prison, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.