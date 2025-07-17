COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton knife-carrying thief, 65, who stole watches from jewellers among these offenders sentenced

Local magistrates dealt with these 22 cases also including assaults on police, possession of drugs, custody of an XL Bully fighting dog and a woman who drove her car with a very long list of defects…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 2

SIMON VICTOR DEBANKE, aged 51, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, speeding on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole — 77mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £1,000, surcharge to fund victim services £400, prosecution costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAMES RICHARD JOHNSTONE, aged 44, of Baker Street, Gayton, speeding on Banbury Lane, Rothersthorpe — 35mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £110, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ARTEM KOLOSOVS, aged 26, of Byfield Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £315, compensation of £75, costs £200.

DAVID JONES, aged 65, of Peveril Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a locking/folding Stanley-type knife/blade — in Horsemarket, Kettering, two counts of theft from a shop — on June 23, 2024, sole a Casio G-Shock watch of a value £349 belonging to H Samuel, on June 27 stole a Citizen watch of a value £399.99 belonging to H Samuel, failed to surrender to custody; fined £50, conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £349, costs £85.

LEWIS COLES, aged 56, of Burns Crescent, Dingwall, Highland, drove on M1 without due care and attention — attempted to change lanes when it was not safe to do so, resulting in a collision; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £110, five points.

DIONNE EDWARDS, aged 40, of The Crown Close, Northampton, speeding on A5 Watling Street, Kilsby — 37mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £110, three points.

TUSHAR MEHRA, aged 24, of Ransome Road, Northampton, drove on Ravens Way, Northampton otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder, drove a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £110, six points.

FRANCESCA TIMMS, aged 42, of Battle Close, Northampton, used a vehicle on Abington Avenue, Northampton, with equipment likely to cause danger of injury — vehicle failed it's mot test due to these major defects: defective offside highlight / defective nearside headlight / defective offside anti roll bar linkage rubber boot / nearside front suspension arm pin excessively worn, used a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

CARL HEAVEY, aged 53, of Campbell Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £196.

■ These cases were heard on July 3

SABIL QURESHI, aged 40, of Riverside Way, Northampton, drug driving on Wellingborough Road, Northampton; fined £723, surcharge £289, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

NICHOLAS TILLEY, aged 56, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by deleting internet search history; eight months in prison, surcharge £187, costs £85.

ELIZABETH EDGLEY, aged 23, of Glade Close, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; community order fined £200, compensation of £50, costs £85.

LAUREN ROE, aged 35, of Barring Street, Northampton, possession / custody of an XL Bully fighting dog called Lokko; conditionally discharged for 18 months, contingent destruction order for dog unless properly insured, microchipped and registered within two months, surcharge £26, costs £400.

BLEDAR LAZAJ, aged 24, of Bective Road, Northampton, used a vehicle on Kingsthorpe Road without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KENNETH KIBAARA, aged 37, of Aynho Crescent, Northampton, drink driving on Harborough Road, Northampton — 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, speeding on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, exceeding 30mph; fned £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ABDUL ZAHEER, aged 23, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckleduster — in private place; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

STEPHANIE RUBERY, aged 43, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on June 17, 2025, stole biscuits to the value of £90 belonging to Co-op, on June 18, stole biscuits to the value of £75.05 belonging to Co-op; community order, compensation of £90.

MUHAMMED FAROOQ, aged 19, of Laburnham Crescent, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

SOPHIE BEDELL, aged 47, of Northwood Road, Northampton, drink driving on A43 Towcester Northants — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL POYSER, aged 51, of Treetops, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on June 10, 2025, stole eight tins of Nescafe coffee to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op, on June 27 stole 15 blocks of cheese to the value of £72.75 belonging to Co-op, on June 29 stole three jars of Nescafe Gold coffee to the value of £30.90 belonging to Co-op; conditional discharged for 18 months, compensation of £183.65.

ANA RADULESCU, aged 39, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

JOSEPH SMITH, aged 23, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, dangerous driving on Caswell Road, Northampton; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.