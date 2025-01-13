COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton fraudster jailed on Boxing Day among these cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This list of cases from Northampton Magistrates’ Court includes offenders guilty of drink driving criminal damage, assaults, shoplifting…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 21

GEORGE McAWARD, aged 42, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, criminal damage to property value over £5,000, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000; fined £160, compensation of £500, surcharge to fund victim services £64, prosecution costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on December 23

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DANIEL HOLDEN, aged 38, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, stole five bottles of wine to the value of £45 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £45, costs £85.

SANDU POPA, aged 38, of Tyes Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £101. surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CRISTIAN BULGARI, aged 29, of Woodborough Gardens, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fine: £850, surcharge £340, costs £85. disqualified for 18 months.

KIAN ENGLAND, aged 19, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ANGELO ROKITA, aged 56, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, disqualified for 43 months.

MATTHEW GRIFFITHS, aged 38, of no fixed abode, stole wine and a can of drink to the value of £66 from One Stop; fined £38, costs £85.

ERIKS LAUDINS, aged 55, of Salcey Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £189.

■ These cases were heard on December 24

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 54, of no fixed abode, stole items to the value of £165.53 from Tesco , stole tool sets to the value of £116.55 from Travis Perkins, stole wine to the value of £9.50 from One Stop, stole alcohol to the value of £120 from Sainsbury's; community order, compensation of £126.05.

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 54, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50.

DAMIEN BOYER, aged 32, of no fixed abode, stole foods to the value of £141 from One Stop, stole health care sets to the value of £160 from Boots, stole health care sets to the value of £60 from Boots; fined £240, compensation of £220.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 42, of Deal Street, Northampton, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £11.50 from Co-op; 20 weeks in prison, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on December 26

RIDVAN LIKA, aged 24, of Grafton Street, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, three counts of failing to surrender to custody; surcharge £114, costs £400. community order, fined £100, compensation of £100.

LLOYD GREEN, aged 38, of no fixed abode, fraud by false representation — dishonestly presented a bank card belonging to another to purchase goods from Shell garage intending to make a gain of £18.39; six weeks in prison, compensation: £18.39, surcharge £154.

JAMES BROWN, aged 47, of Grange Road, Northampton, three counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114.

■ These cases were heard on December 31

GAVIN SCARROTT, aged 40, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £50.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 36, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £26 from BP; fined £120, compensation of £13, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 1

TASHAUN PINK, aged 36, of South Oval, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Abington Street on December 31, 2024, when prohibited from doing so; fined £80, costs £85

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.