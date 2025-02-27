COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton driver, 82, fined over M1 crash among these cases dealt with by magistrates

Local magistrates handed out sentences to these 23 offenders for incidents involving shoplifting, stalking, threatening behaviour, riding a Voi scooter without due care and attention…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 5

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 37, of no fixed abode; stole toiletries to the value of £9.48 from Home Bargains, stole toiletries to the value of £9.48 from Home Bargains, stole alcohol to the value of £15.98 from Home Bargains; 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £18.96, prosecution costs £85.

BARRY TEW, aged 52, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, breached a sexual risk order by having contact with a female under 18 without approval; fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services £40, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

ANTHONY O'CONNELL, aged 36, of no fixed abode, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £600.

YLLI SMACI, aged 57, of Badeslade, Boughton, drove while disqualified, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after road accident, used a motor vehicle without third party insurance, drug driving; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85. disqualified for 12 months.

JASON WHALLEY, aged 53, of no fixed abode, at Daventry, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

DAVID BILLINGHAM, aged 82, of Saxon Rise, Northampton, drove without due care and attention — moved left on M1 without indicating and collided with a lorry; fined £338, surcharge £135, costs £130, five points.

ANDREW STURT, aged 22, of North Street, Rothersthorpe, drove without due care and attention — vehicle travelled towards the centre of the road colliding with an oncoming farm vehicle, fined £309, surcharge £124, costs £130, five points.

GEORGE DAWES, aged 86, of Westfield Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention — collided with a parked vehicle in Main Road, Duston, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — licence had a medical stop inserted, used a motor vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £80, costs £180, six points.

MARCEL JAKUBOWSKI, aged 21, of Forest Road, Northampton, rode a Voi scooter without due care and attention, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — did not hold a driving licence, fined £1,100, surcharge £130, costs £440, six points.

MICHAEL VINCENT, aged 87, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, drove without due care and attention — reversed into a parked car causing damage to both vehicles, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle failed to report an accident; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £130, five points.

RIZWAN BASHIR, aged 52, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle failed to report a road accident; fined £160, costs £130, six points.

LEWIS JAY ANDERSON, aged 30, of Velocette Way, Northampton, speeding — 68mph on Bants Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £130, six points.

ROBERT CONSTANTIN FLOREA, aged 47, of Gordon Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle with no MoT, used a vehicle with defective front offside tyre; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LAWRENCE WILLIAM MCKENZIE-MOCKRIDGE, aged 37, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drove on A5 Watling Street, nearr Towcester police station on April 16, 2024, while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £179, six points.

LAWRENCE WILLIAM MCKENZIE-MOCKRIDGE, aged 37, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drove on A5 Watling Street, near Towcester police station on April 17, 2024, while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £179, surcharge £143, costs £130, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 6

STACEY SCOTLAND, aged 46, of Newnham Road, Northampton, destruction order for a dog, namely a XL Bully type dog, unless an exemption is obtained within two months.

MICHAEL NETTLETON, aged 44, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; community order, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

SORIN-MARIUS CIRES, aged 34, of Eastern Close, Northampton, drink driving — 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £415. surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MACIEJ WOJTASIAK, aged 28, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £506, surcharge £202, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

RAMAZAN MUSTAFA, aged 26, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, criminal damage to a window; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £3,168. surcharge £114, costs £85.

ANNA BOROWSKA, aged 23, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, drug driving; fined £376, surcharge £150, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KEHINDE ADESEMOWO, aged 37, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, drug driving, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,292, surcharge £517, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ROBERT WHITWORTH, aged 31, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JANIS LAZDINS, aged 45, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, two counts of obstructing / resisting police; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

