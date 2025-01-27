Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sentences handed down by Northampton magistrates in these cases included 24 weeks in jail for a registered sex offender, fines and driving bans…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 13

DJIHAD BOUGUERRACHE, aged 60, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention — drove across a T junction instead of turning and collided with the front of two houses; fined £519, surcharge £208, costs £400, eight points.

JAMES DOWLING, aged 55, of London Road, Northampton, possessed a knife blade / sharp-pointed article — a knife in a public place; nine months in prison, surcharge £187. ;

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week.

ROBERT MAWBEY, aged 47, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, criminal damage to a fire alarm value unknown belonging to Keystage Housing, assault by beating of a police officer; community order, fined £500, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOHN WAINAINA, aged 28, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

STEFAN NEMTANU, aged 31, of Osmund Drive, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months,

MEHUL PATEL, aged 41, of St James Road, Northampton, drink driving — 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £583, surcharge £233, costs £85.disqualified for 40 months.

CAI STROUD, aged 26, of Nibbits Lane, Braunston, drink driving — 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85. disqualified for 15 months,

MUSTAPHA ATUNDE, aged 33, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, drink driving — 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months,

■ These cases were heard on January 14

PAUL PARKER, aged 34, of Chadwick Gardens, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis; fined £833, surcharge £333, costs £85.

ETHAN TIMMS, aged 24, of Crabtree House, Daventry, two counts of possession of cannabis; fines £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN FUEREA, aged 33, of Queens Road, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police in execution of duty; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85.

SEAN BLACKWELL, aged 32, of Highfield Road, Daventry, criminal damage — spat blood and saliva in a marked police van; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26.

SUMMER STOBBART, aged 20, of Windrush Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

VLADIMIR ALEXANDROV, aged 54, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, drink driving — 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £630, surcharge £252, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BEHIC DUZTEPE, aged 25, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £276, surcharge £100, costs £85.

VIKTORIJA SKOBEY, aged 30, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, drink driving — 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £380,surcharge £152, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

■ These cases were heard on January 15

WAYNE MEAD, aged 55, of Crow Lane, Northampton, drink driving — 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £250, disqualified for 24 months.

AMIT HINDOCHA, aged 48, of Purser Road, Northampton, driver failed to co-operate with a preliminary drug wipe test, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so, obstructed / resisted a police officer in execution of duty; fined £200, costs £625, disqualified for 24 months.

STEVEN GROSVENOR, aged 50, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders register; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

CHARLES GITAU, aged 44, of Jersey Court, Northampton, drink driving — 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

PAUL RICHARD MASON, aged 64, of Talan Rise, Northampton, speeding — 92mph on A43 Corby Bypass exceeding legal limit of 70mph; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £110, six points.

BEN RICHARDS, aged 40, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, speeding — 67mph exceeding legal limit of 50mph; fined £345, surcharge £138, costs £110, four points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.