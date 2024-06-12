Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Threatening behaviour, criminal damage, carrying an offensive weapon cases dealt with

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 30

GAVIN CLIFFORD, aged 51, of Ekins Close, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £300, compensation £100, surcharge to fund victim services £120, prosecution costs £85.

ANGELO ROKITA, aged 55, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; community order, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SERGIU JENAC, aged 32, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

GERALD BENJAMIN, aged 55, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85

AIDEN MANDLEY, aged 25, of Betony Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

ARDI MUSTAFA, aged 28, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on May 31

PATRICK DALY, aged 25, of Bants Lane, Northampton, driver failed to stop after a road accident; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending,

NICHOLAS CHARLTON, aged 47, of High Street, Great Billing, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, three points,

FRANK DRIVER, aged 47, of Sandy Hill Lane, Moulton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, five points.

VALENTINOS SINANAI, aged 19, of Medway Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MUHAMMAD ZUBAIR, aged 32, of Aberdeen Terrace, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £23, surcharge £9, costs £110, six points.

■ This case was heard on June 1

GRANT LAWRENCE, aged 33, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.