An employee who stole TVs worth more than £8,000 from a Northampton shipping firm was among these cases dealt with by local magistates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 17

BIVOL ION, aged 31, of Clover Street, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, used a vehicle without third party insurance, person in charge of a vehicle failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

IONUT DIMA, aged 31, of Chaucer Street, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, in charge of motor vehicle with alcohol level above limit — 46 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,153, surcharge £461, costs £85, disqualified from driving for six months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

AZIZUR RAHMAN, aged 42, of Acorn Close, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle with no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DEL FIELD, aged 40, of Chiltern Avenue, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; eight weeks in prison, disqualified for 32 months.

JASON AMOS, aged 28, of Clee Rose, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, resisted a police officer, stalking without fear / alarm / distress, failed to surrender to custody; compensation of £100, 14 weeks in prison, costs £85.

SIMON TAYLOR, aged 33, of Manfield Road, Northampton, registered owner of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £100.

JAROSLAW JABLONSKI, aged 43, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session; 150 hours unpaid work, costs £190.

■ These cases were heard on March 18

JAMIE DALTON, aged 47, of Poplars Lane, Holcot, persistently made use of public communication network to cause annoyance / inconvenience / anxiety; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

GAFUR MATA, aged 28, of St Georges Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £160, costs £85. eight points.

DAVID BURKE, aged 41, of Malcolm Drive, Northampton, dangerous driving on NIORT WAY, Wellingborough, drink driving — 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £2,200, surcharge £880, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

VITALIE CIORBA, aged 41, of Collmead Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

GARY McCARTHY, aged 28, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, failed to surrender to custody; 10 weeks in prison, compensation of £100, costs £85.

DEQUAN GAYLE, aged 19, of Coverack Close, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a knife — in Bridge Street, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; 142 days in prison,

REMUS RADUCEANU, aged 23, of Kitchener Road, Coventry, theft by employee — stole TVs worth £8,443 belonging to AIT Worldwide, Northampton; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £3,800.

ALEKSANDRA TOCELOVSKA, aged 36, of Countess Road, Northampton, drink driving — 130 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; community order with alcohol treatment, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DANNY PLUMB, aged 29, of no fixed abode, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; fined £1,333, compensation of £150, compensation: £100, surcharge £533, costs £85.

DAMIAN KELLY, aged 50, of Cowgill Close, Northampton, drove on Clare Street, Northampton, without due care and attention — collided with the rear of a parked vehicle, pushing that into a third vehicle and causing his vehicle to flip and land on the bonnet of an oncoming fourth vehicle travelling in the opposite direction; fined £594, surcharge £238, costs £100, eight points.

ARKADIUSZ NURZYNSKI, aged 33, of Furze Walk, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER PETER THOMPSON, aged 40, of Adams Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on March 19

NICHOLAS SHEEHAN, aged 37, of Grafton Street, Northampton, on June 9, 2024, stole items of a value of £710 from a vehicle, on August 14 stole a selection of electronics to the value of £253.97 from Currys, on August 22 stole a selection of electronics to the value of £469.99 from Currys on August 29 stole Lego to the value of £131 from B&M Stores, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when required by a police officer in uniform, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation order, electronic monitoring whereabouts for six months, compensation of £1,000.

DANIEL EVANS, aged 40, of Studland Road, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

CHARLES ALLPORT, aged 44, of Harvest Close, Daventry, breached a non-molestation order by posting about named children on Facebook; community order with 220 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400.

MOHAMMED MUNIR, aged 46, of HMP Peterborough, drug driving; fined £120, disqualified for 18 months.

ROXANNE TANCOCK, aged 42, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £85.

DARIUS HARPER, aged 18, of Howland, Peterborough, drove without due care and attention on Barrack Road, Northampton — took his eyes off the road to throw litter out if his car and collided with parked vehicle; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £130, five points.

JOHN DEAN, aged 58, of Ware Road, Barby, drove without due care and attention at St Peter’s Way roundabout, Northampton, — failed to comply with a red traffic light causing them to collide with another vehicle which had right of way causing damage to the vehicle and slight injury to a passenger; fined £436, surcharge £174, costs £130, six points.

JUDITH DUGMORE, aged 79, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on A5, Daventry Road, Daventry — failed to judge the speed of oncoming vehicle which had right of way and pulled out of a junction causing a collision with that vehicle which spun into oncoming traffic and collided with third vehicle, all vehicles sustained damage and all occupants sustained slight injuries; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £130, five points.

CARL HEAVEY, aged 53, of Oasis House, Northampton, breached a court order by contacting a victim; fined £100, costs £196.

DEIMANTAS CESAITIS, aged 25, of Chiltern Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMAD TALHAH HAMEED, aged 22, of Grange Lane, Pitsford, used a vehicle with no insurance, drove on Harborough Road North, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £586, surcharge £234, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DENNIS HINES, aged 69, of Acre Lane, Northampton, speeding — 38mph on A428 Bedford Road, Yardley Hastings exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £110, three points.

NICHOLAS ANTHONY SHEEHAN, aged 37, of Grafton Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend an office appointment; sentence of 26 weeks prison suspended for 12 months extended 26 weeks in prison suspended for 19 months.

