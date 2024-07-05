Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 20

TASWIN WILLIAMS, aged 26, of Furze Walk, Northampton, breach a sexual risk order; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

ASHLEY RHOADES, aged 52, of Ashley Way, Northampton, assault with intent to resist arrest; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MATTHEW HOWSE, aged 39, of Deal Court, Northampton, stole meat products to the value of £100 from Co-op, stole air fresheners and jerky to the value of £95 from Tesco, stole chocolate and a rucksack to the value of £15 from Home Bargains, stole an unknown item of unknown value from Tesco, stole one packet of socks to the value of £4 from B&M, stole five electric toothbrushes and two cans of Coke to the value of £102 from B&M, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £312.

EMILJANO PJOLLA, aged 30, of Oxford Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 21

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 28, of Grange Road, Northampton, stole meat and ready-meal products to the value of approximately £60 from the Co-op, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; conditional discharge 12 months, compensation £60, costs £250.

VICTOR MLANMBO, aged 31, of Randall Road, Northampton, two counts of stealing a Nike Air Max tracksuit to the value of £165 and North Face jacket to the value of £170 from JD Sports, stole a charity box of a value unknown, failed to comply with a community order; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £385.

JOSHUA SPICK, aged 18, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOHN LOVERIDGE, aged 18, London End, Upper Boddington, possession of a knife blade / sharp-pointed article in a public place; 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years, surcharge £154, costs £85

JAY MURRAY, aged 35, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed/resisted a police officer; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.

NATHAN PHILLIP IRONS, aged 33, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; 28 days in prison.

JASON YEBOAH MORRISON, aged 19, of Somerset Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, no MoT; fined £518, surcharge £207, costs £50, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on June 22

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 31, of Byfield Road, Northampton, two counts of stealing chocolate to the value of £49, bottles of dog shampoo and 50 bars of chocolate to the value of £194.95 from B&M, two counts of stealing meat items, flapjacks, a banana Yazoo, pasties and bottle of orange juice to the value of £20.40, two drinks, 12 butters and a sandwich from One Stop, stole a meat, cheese, ham and butter, of a value between £50-£60 from Co-op, trespassed in proximity of railway / on railway property; 14 days in prison, compensation of £363.90.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.