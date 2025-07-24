COURT ROUND-UP: 24 defendants from Northampton, Towcester and Daventry sentenced by magistrates

These cases include possession of a ‘Rambo’ knife, shoplifting from Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Holland & Barrett, drink driving, criminal damage to town centre shop door…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 10

ALEXANDRU BUTUCEL, aged 29, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REBECCA KNIGHT, aged 22, of Clare Street, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £120, compensation of £50.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

NICHITA POPESCU, aged 26, of St Michael’s Avenue, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — three counts of theft from a shop — on March 25, 2025, stole items of a value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on April 3 stole items, of a value of £47.60 belonging to Co-op, on June 26 stole items equalling £101.40 in value belonging to Sainsbury’s; community order, compensation of £97.60, prosecution costs £85.

LOIN CHARI, aged 40, of Essex Street, Northampton, drink driving on Nunn Mills Road, Northampton — 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £461, surcharge to fund victim services 184, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

BARRY CLARKE, aged 46, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, theft from a shop — stole protein powder of a value of £20 belonging to Holland & Barrett; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £20, costs £85,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RACHEL JOHNS, aged 47, of The Stour, Daventry, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a front entrance window to the value of £1,000 belonging to The Works; fined £40, compensation £1,000, surcharge £16, costs £85.

OCTAVIAN BULAT, aged 24, of Kenmuir Avenue Northampton, used a goods vehicle of max gross weight of 3,500kgs with a defective tyre; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85, three points.

JOSEPH PENGELLY, aged 65, of Home Close, Greens Norton, speeding on A413 near High Street, Towcester, — 35mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £172, surcharge £69, costs £650, three points.

■ These cases were heard on July 11

JAY BUZZARD, aged 23, of Alexander Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AMY WHITE, aged 33, of Hemans Road, Daventry, theft from a person or another — stole a Lenovo tablet, to the value of £130; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £130, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JAMIE COHRING, aged 54, of no fixed abode, burglary other than dwelling — having entered as a trespasser Tesco, Kingsley Park Terrace, stole a quantity of beer and a set of keys to a value unknown, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, compensation of £400.

YASSER ALLY, aged 20, of The Drive, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a 'Rambo' knife in The Crescent, Northampton; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

KIMBERLY HUTCHINGS, aged 30, of Caledonian House, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole cookies, sausage rolls and packet of crisps to the value of £13 belonging to Greggs; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DARRAGH MOONEY, aged 22, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on July 10 stole items to the value of £64.04 belonging to Co-op, on July 10 stole items to the value of £7.90 belonging to Co-op; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £71.94.

ASTRA MARRIOTT, aged 43, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating, assaulted a police officer occasioning them actual bodily harm, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DANIEL BROWN, aged 35, of Morris Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Bewick Road, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £130, six points.

■ This case was heard on July 12

ADRIAN ILINCA, aged 35, of Cleveland Place, Northampton, drove whilst disqualified on Upper Priory Street, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £461, community order with 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 315 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.