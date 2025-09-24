COURT ROUND-UP: 23 cases with offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Kislingbury

Local magistrates dealt with these involving assaults, burglary, shoplifting, possession of cannabis, causing a nuisance at Northampton General Hospital, riding a Yamaha motorbike without due care and attention…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 27

ARTJOM KOLOSOVS, aged 26, of Byfield Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, fined £90, surcharge to fund victim services £36, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANASTASIJA SKRIPKO, aged 28, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, four counts of theft from a shop — on March 26, 2025, stole chocolate bars to the value of £39 belonging to Co-op, on May 20 stole Dairy Milk chocolate bars to a value of £207 belonging to Morrisons Daily, on June 6 stole chocolate bars to a value of £56 belonging to Morrisons Daily, on July 23 stole three coffee jars and three honey bottles to a value of £32.85 belonging to Morrisons Daily, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, compensation of £39. compensation of £302, surcharge £80, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

COLLEEN CLIFFORD, aged 27, of no fixed abode, cause on NHS premises a nuisance / disturbance at Northampton General Hospital; fined £169, surcharge £184, costs £85.

LEE ROBINS, aged 44, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, fined £80.

LEE WARREN, aged 54, of Mercers Row, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling — entered The Picturedrome and stole a rucksack and wallet of a value unknown; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £50, surcharge £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEPHEN BROWN, aged 54, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85,.

KANTEMIR ARSTANBEKOV, aged 25, of Trenery Way, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NOAH WOODWARD, aged 22, of Mill Road, Kislingbury, speeding — 81mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER MUNTEANU, aged 20, of Spinney Hill Crescent, Northampton, drove a Yamaha YZF R125 on Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton without due care and attention — undertook vehicles at speeds exceeding limit, took one hand off handlebars and placed on his knee, drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder not displaying l plates; fined £454, surcharge £184, costs £130, five points.

■ These cases were heard on August 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THOMAS CONNEELY, aged 39, of Clare Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MATTHEW MASON, aged 45, of Coleridge Walk, Daventry, owner / person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury at Grange Lane, Pitsford, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; fined £700, compensation of £150, contingent destruction order for dog, costs £85.

JORDAN FRANCIS-TYSOE, aged 27, of Midfield Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, drunk and disorderly at Horseshoe Street, Northampton; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85.

MARK KELLY, aged 53, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, used violence to secure entry to premises, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARK MERCHANT, aged 48, of no fixed abode, common assault, theft from a shop — stole deli meats and blocks of cheese of a value unknown belonging to One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, fined £80, compensation of £150, costs £85.

TRACEY PHILPOTT, aged 46, of Joshua Square, Northampton, possessed a weapon for the discharge of CS gas; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DEQUAN GAYLE, aged 20, of Coverack Close, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a wardrobe and other items to a value unknown; fined £80, compensation of £200, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER WELCH, aged 23, c/o Burcote Fields, Towcester, threatened to damage / destroy property, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged property to a value of unknown belonging to Northampton Combined Crown & County Court; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAUREN GARDNER, aged 40, of c/o West Prior Court, Northampton, theft from a shop — on June 2, 2025, stole groceries totalling £21.20 belonging to Co-op; community order, compensation of £21.20, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JORGEN SELIMI, aged 19, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Briar Hill, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending. surcharge £48, costs £85.

PAUL POYSER, aged 51, of Treetops, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on August 8, 2025, stole items to the value of £43.80 belonging to Co-op, on August 9, stole items to the value of £146.95 belonging to Co-op, on August 20 stole items to the value of £51.75 belonging to Co-op; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £242.47, costs £85.

SALEK MIAH, aged 47, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, harassment without violence; 21 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £650.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.