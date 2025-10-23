Punishments handed down in these cases included suspended jail terms, fines, driving bans and drug treatment…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 9

MILISSA DAVIES, aged 23, of Balfour Road, Northampton, took a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, drove while disqualified on Thornton Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

JAY PARKES, aged 47, of Weedon Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend two planned office appointments; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 10

STEPHEN BREMNER, aged 56, of High Street, Croughton, speeding on A417 eastbound, Crickley, Hill, Shurdington Road roundabout — exceeding 40mph; fined £192, costs £120, surcharge to fund victim services £77, three points.

JORDAN CHESHIRE, aged 25, of Cadwell Close, Northampton, two counts of breaching a sexual risk order by communicating with a child aged under 18 when the parents did not have knowledge of the order; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, surcharge £154.

KEVIN JAFFRAY, aged 58, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on or in July 7, 2025, stole items of a value £50 belonging to Well Pharmacy, on September 12 stole items to the value of £47.84 belonging to B&Q; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of: £50.

KEVIN JAFFRAY, aged 58, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an appointment at Northampton Probation Office; fined £100.

RUSSELL MOULDER, aged 40, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work and a planned office appointment; fined £120, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 13

MICHAEL GIBBS, aged 31, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

BILLIE SMITH, aged 20, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drug driving on Horsemarket, Northampton; fined £120, costs £85, surcharge £48, disqualified for 12 months.

ANATOLI BALANEL, aged 21, of Forest Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Clannell Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 14 months.

TOMAS CIZAS, aged 35, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, costs £40.

IONUT COBZARIU, aged 20, of Dunster Street, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, caused on NHS premises a nuisance / disturbance at Northampton General Hospital; fined £366, compensation of £50, costs £85, surcharge £146.

PETRE-COSMIN CICIO, aged 43, of Broadway, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Rutherford Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class drug — cocaine; fined £320, costs £85, surcharge £176, disqualified for 11 months.

SAM TILNEY, aged 23, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, drink driving on Walter Tull Way — 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, costs £85, surcharge £200, disqualified for 20 months.

RANI OSMAN, aged 22, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months.

AYDAN HULL, aged 19, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly at George Row, Northampton; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

MARIA-DENISA LUPU, aged 18, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on September 24, 2025, stole multiple items to the value of £136.80 belonging to Morrisons, fined £80.

STEVEN CHADWICK, aged 35, of Swain Court, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 18 months.

ANDREW LINE, aged 58, of no fixed abode, drink driving on Main Road, Duston — 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £800. costs £85, surcharge £320, disqualified for 26 months.

ANATOLI BALANEL, aged 21, of Forest Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Clanell Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 14 months.

RHYS JACK BALDWIN, aged 34, of address unknown, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £196.

