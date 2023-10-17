Assaults on police, driving without due care, theft of petrol from a vehicle cases dealt with by local magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 2

PATRICK JOHN STEPHEN BRAY, aged 27, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, criminal damage, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, compensation £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

HAMZA RAJA, aged 22, of Grove Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

MICHAEL RUTTER, aged 37, of Caernarvon Close, Towcester, stole 10 iron bars from a metal fence; fined £120, compensation of £250, surcharge £48, costs £85,

JERRY CONNORS, aged 19, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

COURTNEY HALEY, aged 18, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £311, costs £85, six points.

KIERAN HOLLAND, aged 27, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months,

SAM FREELAND, aged 31, of Kingsmead, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, eight points.

NATHAN CLARKE, aged 24, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

MATTHEW BOXLEY, aged 35, of Castle Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ANDREI PISLARI, aged 31, of Swain Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

DALIBOR STEVKIC, aged 35, of Upland Road, Northampton, drink driving; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

RAYNE BLACK, aged 47, of Crispin Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £500, disqualified for 32 months.

■ These cases were heard on October 3

JAKUB ANDRZEJ SOLARZ, aged 30, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARTYN BANKS, aged 48, of Simplex Way, Roade, stalking; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PERCY HOLLAND, aged 45, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, theft of fuel from a vehicle, stole car parts from a vehicle, drove with no insurance; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £680, disqualified for six months.

RICHARD WYANT, aged 44, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation £100, surcharge £16, costs £85.

JOSEPH MALKIN, aged 27, of Main Road, Hackleton, Northampton, drink driving; fined £400, disqualified for 16 months, surcharge £160, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 4

KENNITH DYKE, aged 43, of Craven Street, Northampton, assault by beating; compensation £100, costs £100.

STUART GRAHAM MASTERS, aged 40, of Toms Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £86, surcharge £34, costs £620, six points.

MARIUS GABRIEL BATAI, aged 29, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £750, costs £60.

NIGEL MARSHALL, aged 54, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, taking a motor vehicle without consent; fined £80, costs £85

RICHARD BIGGS, aged 52, of Ringway, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DANIEL ELLISON, aged 39, of Sidney Road, Woodford Halse, criminal damage; fined £80, compensation of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

