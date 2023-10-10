News you can trust since 1931
COURT NEWS: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Wootton, Bugbrooke

Carrying offensive weapons, threatening behaviour, drink driving, shoplifting cases dealt with by magistrates
By Court Reporter
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST- 4 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:54 BST
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 20

GAFUR MATA, aged 26, of St Georges Place, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, resisted police; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £162, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £300, disqualified for six months.

SEAN JESS, aged 26, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment with fear of violence, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £25, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each weekLocal magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week
WAYNE ADAMS, aged 44, of Hermitage Way, Wootton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 14 months.

JASON DAVID WELLS, aged 52, of Agnes Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

HARVEY GENT, aged 20, of Rodney Close, Daventry, resisted police; fined £54, surcharge £22, costs £100.

ELAINE EAGLESTONE, aged 47, of Leafields, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no Mot; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £100, disqualified for three months.

DYLAN LEE CLARKE, aged 25, c/o Candleford, Northampton, drink driving; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 21

DANIEL SPARHAM, aged 23, of Woodside Way, Northampton, carried two bladed sharp-pointed articles in public; community order, fined £320, surcharge £114, costs £85.

HARRY MAUND, aged 21, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000.

COSTEL IORDACHE, aged 46, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drink driving; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 50 months.

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 30, of no fixed abode, stole items to the value of £51.65 from One Stop; compensation £51.65.

JOHN LUCK, aged 52, of Grange Road, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident, committed a further offence during a suspended sentence; 30 weeks in prison, disqualified for five years.

These cases were heard on September 22

MELANIE LEACH, aged 41, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, theft, criminal damage; used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; compensation of £460.

ANTHONY LOCKHART, aged 65, of Ickworth Close, Daventry, breached sexual harm prevention order by using incognito browsing on a mobile phone; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SIMON CAVE, aged 62, of The Square, Upton, breached court order by contacting Northamptonshire Police without reasonable excuse; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

KLAUDIA ROZALIA SWIECA, aged 30, of Alchester Court, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90, six points.

JONATHAN PATRICK McCABE, aged 40, of Station Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KAYCEE HUGHES, aged 19, of Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, failed to show a valid ticket for a train journey; fined £20, compensation of £3.60, costs £85.

JAMES ROBERT CHAMBERLIN, aged 43, of Grenadier Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KEVIN PICKERING, aged 63, of Sorrel Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ION STRATICUC, Margaret Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

EMILY ROSE BLACKER, aged 19, of Church Lane, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.

■ These cases were heard on September 23

NATHAN DOVE, aged 41, of Huntsmead, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.