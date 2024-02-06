Assaults on police, theft from vehicle, possession of drugs, drunk and disorderly cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 23

KYLE JACK SHEARD, aged 31, of Firbank Close, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, resisted police, failed to surrender to custody; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £620.

FRANCIS FRIMPONG, aged 56, of Cranford Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TINOTENDA CHIGONA, aged 28, of Whiteheart Close, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £93, surcharge £37, costs £85.

IVAN TOMESCU, aged 31, of Ivy Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

SAMUEL McKENZIE, aed 20, of Johns Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £230, surcharge: £92, costs £85.

ABIGAIL BERRIDGE, aged 19, of Harrowick Lane, Earls Barton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating of a police officer; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TANATSWA MATSIKA, aged 22, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £72, costs £400, disqualified for 18 months.

LUKE DUNMORE, aged 38, of Woodland Avenue, Overstone, theft from a person; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, compensation of £2,000.

VICTOR COGILNICEAN, aged 40, of Chancellor Court, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

MICHAEL WILLIAMS, aged 31, of Hillside Road, Nether Heyford, drink driving, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JAROSLAW ZIMNIK, aged 41, of Bants Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ These cases were heard on January 24

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 39, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £50, surcharge £26, costs £85.

IRWIN BURNS, aged 31, of Moore Street, Northampton, harassment without violence;

CHRISTOPHER SPICK, aged 37, of Spencer Street, Northampton, attempted theft; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ARON WHITLOCK, aged 29, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, attempted theft; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ROSS WATSON, aged 27, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £440, surcharge £172, costs £620

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 31, of HMP Peterborough, two counts of stealing items of a value unknown from One Stop; eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, compensation of £163.75, costs: £85. Surcharge - Amount of surcharge: £154.

NOMAN FAROOQ, aged 30, of Dunster Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £570, surcharge £228, costs £50, six points.

DARREN THOMAS COLIN TIMMINS, aged 38, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £620, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

