A serial shoplifter has been jailed for 16 weeks over thefts of toys, meat and booze from Northampton stores.

Matthew David Howse, aged 37, was arrested after stealing three Tobbie the Robot toys from Waterstones in the Grosvenor Centre on May 25.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the following day where he also admitted stealing:

Magistrates jailed Howse, 37, for 16 weeks for persistent shoplifting in Northampton

■ Four bottles of Jack Daniels from Asda, Harborough Road on May 5.

■ Razor blades, body spray and gift sets worth £254.29 from Superdrug on January 20.

■ Three beef joints and three legs of lamb worth £130.56 from Asda on January 15.

Court documents showed magistrates jailed Howse, of Deal Court, Northampton, for four weeks for each offence citing his persistent offending and failure to comply with previous court orders.