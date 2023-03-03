News you can trust since 1931
Court date set for husband, aged 32, accused of murdering his wife in Northampton

The mother-of-two was found dead last year

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:19pm

A court date has been set for a 32-year-old husband who has been accused of murdering his wife at their family home in Northampton.

The body of 36-year-old mother-of-two Diana Dafter was discovered at a flat in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts, shortly after midday on Friday, October 7 2022.

Philip Dafter, of Lawrence Court, was charged with Diana’s murder on Friday, October 14 2022. He has been remanded in custody ever since.

Diana Dafter's body was found at her family home in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on October 7
A new court hearing date has been set for April 11, 2023 at Northampton Crown Court. Dafter is yet to enter a plea.