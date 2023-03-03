Court date set for husband, aged 32, accused of murdering his wife in Northampton
The mother-of-two was found dead last year
A court date has been set for a 32-year-old husband who has been accused of murdering his wife at their family home in Northampton.
The body of 36-year-old mother-of-two Diana Dafter was discovered at a flat in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts, shortly after midday on Friday, October 7 2022.
Philip Dafter, of Lawrence Court, was charged with Diana’s murder on Friday, October 14 2022. He has been remanded in custody ever since.
A new court hearing date has been set for April 11, 2023 at Northampton Crown Court. Dafter is yet to enter a plea.