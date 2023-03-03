Court date set for husband, aged 32, accused of murdering his wife in Northampton

A court date has been set for a 32-year-old husband who has been accused of murdering his wife at their family home in Northampton.

The body of 36-year-old mother-of-two Diana Dafter was discovered at a flat in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts, shortly after midday on Friday, October 7 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Dafter, of Lawrence Court, was charged with Diana’s murder on Friday, October 14 2022. He has been remanded in custody ever since.

Diana Dafter's body was found at her family home in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on October 7