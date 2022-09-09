Court case against HMO landlord in Northampton still waiting to go ahead two years after charges issued

A court case is still waiting to go ahead two years after charges were brought against a HiMO landlord in Northampton.

In October 2020, five landlords were charged with running eight houses in multiple occupations (HMO) in the town without a licence, with 145 breaches of the Housing Act being brought against them in total.

The extensive list of charges include allegedly operating a HMO without a licence, failing to provide fire alarms, or keeping the structure of the houses in a state of repair.

(File picture).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for an update on proceedings.

Stuart Timmiss, executive director of place, economy & environment at WNC, said: "It would be inappropriate for me to comment on this particular property as a court case is pending.

"The council continues to work with HM Courts to see the case progressed. However, the council recognises the challenges that properties of this nature can sometimes present and is currently working with a member task and finish group to review houses in multiple occupation.

"The review includes a robust analysis of current policies concerning HMOs in Northampton, alongside looking at ways we could use best practice from elsewhere in the country.

"As part of the review we will also gather comprehensive evidence and information from a range of stakeholders, including landlords; tenants; estate and letting agents; residents and residents associations; university and colleges; businesses; students; and key workers.

"We expect that the Task & Finish Group will conclude its review in October / November 2022, a review report with recommendations will be presented to WNC's Planning Policy Committee."