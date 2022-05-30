An 18-year-old suspected gang member has been banned from entering large chunks of Northampton as part of a police crackdown on violence.

Northamptonshire Police were granted the criminal gang injunction against Rayshaw Bailey at Northampton County Court earlier this month.

The teenager is prevented from entering specific areas of his home town Wellingborough plus Northampton town centre and some of Northampton’s Eastern Districts including Thorplands, Blackthorn, Billing and Ecton Brook until May 2023.

Rayshaw Bailey, 18, is banned from parts of Northampton's town centre and Eastern Districts under a court injunction. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

In addition to the various exclusion zones, Bailey is also banned from hanging around or communicating with 16 named associates via phone, internet or any other electronic device.

Other conditions of the order include:

• Denying him any defence of possessing a bladed article

• Not to be in any vehicle or ride any motorbike/moped containing a knife

• Not to possess more than one mobile phone and sim card

• Not to carry more than £100 in cash

• Not to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to any person

The full order remains in place for 12 months. If Bailey breaches any the restrictions could face an unlimited fine or up to two years in prison for contempt of court.

Tackling and preventing serious violence has been identified as a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and the injunction is one aspect of the ongoing work.

Sergeant Chris Stevens said: “The detailed application being presented by Northamptonshire Police included the community impact of fear and intimidation caused by young men and their willingness to use violence, including the use of weapons, within our communities.

“This injunction clearly shows these behaviours are unacceptable and that the community should not have to simply put up with this.

“Some of the evidence is based on hearsay, which is admissible in support of a civil injunction. This is where people have shared their concerns in confidence and their identities are never revealed.

“It’s a privilege to be a spokesperson on behalf of these people. together we are stronger and can stand up to violence and fear.”