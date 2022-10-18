Couple sent to prison after trying to sneak bags of cocaine into Northampton nightclub to sell

A couple have been imprisoned after attempting to sneak bags of cocaine into a Northampton nightclub to sell them.

Marcin Zabka, aged 32, and Aleksandra Wierzchowska, aged 25 - both from Ireland - appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 18 after both pleading guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply to others.

The court heard that Zabka and Wierzchowska arrived at a nightclub in Northampton on June 4 earlier this year at around 9.30pm. When Wierzchowska’s bag was searched on entry, door staff discovered a clear bag containing multiple small bags of white powder confirmed to be cocaine, the court heard.

Aleksandra Wierzchowska, aged 25, and Marcin Zabka, aged 32.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, said that Zabka admitted at the scene that the drugs belonged to him and he intended to sell them inside the nightclub.

The court heard that police conducted a search of the defendants’ hotel room, where a further five wraps of cocaine were discovered along with zip lock bags. In total, 107.46g of cocaine was seized from the couple.

Ms Fitzpatrick described Zabka’s role as “significant” and said that Wierzchowska played a “limited role” in the offence.

The prosecution barrister said: “Clearly, she was holding this for him and was planning to give it back to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that both defendants, who are Polish nationals, are of previous good character.

Colin Charvill, defending Zabka, told the court that he did not manage to sell any drugs that night and the offence was a one-off to sell as many as possible to help out his uncle, who was in financial difficulties at the time.

Mr Charvill said: “For an intelligent man, he made what can only be described as a monumentally stupid decision.”

The court heard that Zabka is “remorseful” and has since been volunteering as a mentor, helping those in prison who have difficulty with reading, writing and arithmetic. He also has a full time job in custody, mending bikes so they can be sold and the money can go to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micaila Williams, defending Wierzchowska, described the offence as “very unsophisticated.” The court heard that Wierzchowska was asked by Zabka to hold the cocaine just hours before the offence and, being his partner, felt compelled to go along with it.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, addressing Wierzchowska, said: “You agreed to do it knowing full well that he intended to go into the club and sell the drugs. You accept that you took possession of the drugs several hours before. You went along with it out of loyalty.”

Addressing both defendants in his sentencing remarks, Judge Herbert added: “Offending of this nature is always viewed seriously by the court and will result in an immediate custodial sentence.”