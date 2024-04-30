Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were howls of anguish in a Northampton courtroom as a couple who smuggled heroin, cannabis and mobile phones into 11 prisons were each sent to prison.

Sajad Hashimi, 27, and his wife Zerka Maranay, 28, of Compayne Gardens, Camden, north London, ran a sophisticated operation using drones to drop the items into prisons between August 2022 and August 2023.

The pair raked in at least £48,000 in payments from inmates, which were laundered between accounts by Maranay - who acted as 'book keeper and conduit' of the scheme.

Sajad Hashimi (left), 27, has been jailed for 73 months for smuggling drugs and phones into prison using mobile phones. His wife Zerka Maranay (right), 28, has been jailed for 15 months for acting as 'book keeper and conduit' to the scheme

The court heard Hashimi made trips to prisons using rented vehicles, 22 of which were booked in his wife's name.

Many of the activities took place in HMP Olney, leading Northamptonshire Police to launch an investigation in January 2023 into the increased drone incursions.

Hashimi was eventually caught red-handed outside HMP Maidstone on August 17 last year with drugs in his car and a drone nearby.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Hashimi was jailed for six years and one month for his role in leading the smuggling operation.

The drone and illegal contraband seized by police from Hashimi's car in August 2023

Maranay, who pleaded guilty on the basis she believed only mobile phones and sim cards were being smuggled, was jailed for 15 months, despite defence pleas for leniency.

Judge Philip Head told her: "Members of the public tempted to be involved in this activity must realise there's a heavy price to be paid."

He told the pair: "You had expectations of substantial financial advantage.

"The introduction of phones into prison undermines discipline and enables inmates to continue criminal activity.

"For example, they can order the deployment of drugs into prison, drugs which are themselves pernicious to prison discipline."

As she was led from the dock, Maranay became visibly distressed and three women in the public gallery also loudly cried out as they left the courtroom.

The court heard that Hashimi has 27 previous convictions. At the time these offences began, he had recently been released from prison on licence after being convicted of supplying Class A drugs in February 2022.

Almost immediately upon his release, he began supplying illegal items to prisoners. Police raided Hashimi's home and found drugs including cocaine and cannabis.

Judge Head said: "Extraordinarily, nothing further seems to have done about that. You were released on bail and on licence, and messages by you show you were well aware of the risk of recall.

"On your instructions, your wife rented 22 cars in her name but in fact they were driven by you. According to her basis of plea, she thought this was for the distribution of phones and sims.

"On your instructions, inmates made payments to the bank account of yourself and Ms Maranay."

Records showed 54 individual transactions totalling just under £49,000.

It was heard all but one of the drone missions into the different prisons had been successful, and it was impossible to know how much of each contraband had entered the prison estate.

As Northamptonshire Police investigated the drone drops, they identified Hashimi as being responsible for more than 100 incursions into 11 prisons across 78 separate dates between August 2022 and October 2023.

The prisons Hashimi visited were Onley, The Mount, Maidstone, High Down, Guys Marsh, Garth, Wormwood Scrubs, Highpoint, Downview YOI, Brixton and Edinburgh.

However, most of the incursions took place in Northamptonshire, with at least 72 of the drone drops taking place on 39 separate dates.

The judge went on: "This operation ended on August 17, 2023, when you Mr Hashimi were caught red-handed near Maidstone Prison in a car which contained numerous packages of cannabis. A drone and a drone tail were found nearby."

On further examination of the seized drone, data confirmed that between June 15 and August 17, 2023, the electronic aircraft was responsible for carrying out 38 flights at seven HMP sites.

Enquiries showed Hashimi had travelled to the prisons in cars, which had been hired by his wife, to deliver the packages, which included prohibited articles including Class A (heroin) and Class B (cannabis) drugs, mobile phones, SIM cards, tobacco, and phone charging cables.

Multiple packages were recovered from inside prison grounds and the value of the cannabis alone was estimated to be between £29,450 and £74,970 once delivered inside the prison.

On October 16, 2023, Hashimi was arrested by Northamptonshire Police SOCT and further evidence was obtained from his phones which showed he had been in communication with prisoners to arrange 19 flights on nine separate dates between August and September, 2023.

The following day the team arrested Maranay. The couple were subsequently charged with conspiring to convey prohibited articles into prisons and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 18, 2023.

It was heard that Hashimi, who originates from Afghanistan, had the "principle, dominant role" and his wife, who grew up in Luton, was said to be completely under his influence. She was said to spend most of her time with her husband’s family or in the local Mosque.

But the judge told her: "You are not a simple woman. Your previous employment shows that. I regard your failure to heed the fact that your husband was on licence and further bail for this offence as an aggravating factor.

"There was a laundering of the money which involved significant planning and was to a considerable degree sophisticated.

"Yours was not a limited role, you were book keeper and conduit to the clients' payments."

Hashimi's defence submitted evidence of mental health struggles but these were rejected by the judge, who noted discrepancies between two assessments and said both were "largely dependent on your self report."

Hashimi was sentenced to a total of 73 months in prison for being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, mobile phones and sims into prison and another charge of supplying heroin. He will serve half of his sentence and will be subject to a Serious Criminal Prevention Order for a period of five years upon his release.

Maranay was sentenced to 15 months.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers of Northamptonshire Police said: “This has been a very complex, detailed investigation and the largest of its kind for our Force and I would like to express my personal thanks to the team for their hard work.

“Particularly DC Lewis who led this investigation and worked tirelessly to demonstrate the level and scope of Hashimi and Maranay’s offending. His painstaking work and tenacity have ultimately led to guilty pleas and conviction.

“I would also like to commend PC Murden, our digital media investigator, analyst and the EMSOU RPIU who have shown complete dedication and professionalism to bring this case to a successful conclusion.

“Finally, I would like to thank our colleagues at His Majesty’s Prison Service for their support during this investigation.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm and serious organised crime are matters of priority for the Force and we will continue to act to disrupt drug supply associated with organised gangs, who prey on the most vulnerable people in our society and bring misery to others.”

Prisons and Probation Minister Edward Argar added: “Our beefed-up anti-drone no-fly zones – along with drug detection dogs and airport-style security – are helping us lock up organised criminals and crack down on drugs behind bars.