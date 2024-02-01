News you can trust since 1931
Couple assaulted in front of their young child outside Northampton restaurant after they asked driver to stop sounding car horn

The victims’ car was damaged with a key and a hate-related comment was made
Carly Odell
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:11 GMT
A couple were assaulted in front of their young child outside a Northampton restaurant, after they asked a driver to stop repeatedly sounding their car horn.

The incident happened outside Wagamama in Walter Tull Way, Sixfields at around 5.15pm last Saturday (January 27).

Police say a woman and a man were walking with their child back to their vehicle when another motorist sounded their car horn repeatedly.

The incident happened outside Wagamama in Sixfields.The incident happened outside Wagamama in Sixfields.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The couple asked the female driver to stop as it was scaring their child, leading to a verbal disagreement which became physical when the driver and her male passenger got out and assaulted the other man and woman.

“The victims’ car was damaged with a key during the incident, with a hate-related comment also made to the female victim, before the suspects got back in their car and drove away.”

Police have released these descriptions of the suspects: The female suspect is described as a black woman in her early 30s, around 5ft 7in and of large build. She was wearing a green roll-neck jumper, black leggings, a short black leather jacket and black Crocs. The male suspect is described as a black man aged around 35, 5ft 8in, of slim/muscular build. He wore a black Nike zip-up hoodie over black tracksuit bottoms, and a white beanie hat.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000058578.