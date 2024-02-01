Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A couple were assaulted in front of their young child outside a Northampton restaurant, after they asked a driver to stop repeatedly sounding their car horn.

The incident happened outside Wagamama in Walter Tull Way, Sixfields at around 5.15pm last Saturday (January 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a woman and a man were walking with their child back to their vehicle when another motorist sounded their car horn repeatedly.

The incident happened outside Wagamama in Sixfields.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The couple asked the female driver to stop as it was scaring their child, leading to a verbal disagreement which became physical when the driver and her male passenger got out and assaulted the other man and woman.

“The victims’ car was damaged with a key during the incident, with a hate-related comment also made to the female victim, before the suspects got back in their car and drove away.”

Police have released these descriptions of the suspects: The female suspect is described as a black woman in her early 30s, around 5ft 7in and of large build. She was wearing a green roll-neck jumper, black leggings, a short black leather jacket and black Crocs. The male suspect is described as a black man aged around 35, 5ft 8in, of slim/muscular build. He wore a black Nike zip-up hoodie over black tracksuit bottoms, and a white beanie hat.