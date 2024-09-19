County football association pledges support for Corby club hit by attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptoshire Football Association have expressed their shock at an acid attack that happened next to a youth football training session in Corby last night (Wednesday, September 18).

The county FA said that they would support the club after five people had to be decontaminated during the incident at the Hellenic Fisher FC ground in Burghley Road.

Police have this afternoon appealed for assistance from members of the public to help them find the perpetrators, who were two-up on a red electric-style bike, wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered.

Now the local football governing body have spoken out to offer their support.

The scene at Burghley Road in Corby last night after an acid attack. Image: National World

A statement said: “Northamptonshire FA are shocked and saddened to hear about the serious incident which occurred whilst youth teams were training.

“This act was not only an attack on people and their property, but also on the the spirit of community, unity and growth that the football club represents.

“Northamptonshire FA are determined to support the club to continue to nurture young people from the surrounding area and foster a positive environment within the local community.

“Northamptonshire FA have been in contact with the club and will continue to do everything we can to support them and any individuals who have been impacted by this incident.”

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 24000486145 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information about motorcycles being ridden illegally in Corby can email the Operation Pacify team directly at [email protected].