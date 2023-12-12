Councillor 'shocked but not surprised' as Northamptonshire commissioner involved in new job row involving friend

A new row has emerged involving Stephen Mold and a job for Nicci Marzec

A Corby councillor has accused Stephen Mold of letting down the electorate after a fresh controversy emerged involving his friend.

The Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner has previously resisted calls to resign over his appointment of Nicci Marzec as the county’s chief fire officer on a short-term basis earlier this year.

Mr Mold said speculation about their friendship meant she couldn’t continue and Ms Marzec stood down.

But it’s now been reported by the Daily Mail that she has landed a consultant role at the taxpayer-funded Police Digital Service (PDS). Conservative Mr Mold is its chairman, having been appointed to its board in 2017, but insists he is not involved in any recruitment at the organisation.

Cllr Zoe McGhee (Lab), who sits on the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel, said: “I’m shocked but not at all surprised to learn that this has happened…it lets down the both the electorate and the institutions that he is supposed to represent.”

When Ms Marzec was initially appointed as Northamptonshire’s chief fire officer the decision was criticised by the Fire Brigades Union, who said she had no operational understanding of the role.

They said Mr Mold should resign over the ‘shambolic’ appointment, but he remains in the post despite more than two-dozen Conservatives also calling for him to quit.

Mr Mold survived a no confidence vote and said he’d make the same appointment again but following a different process, admitting it was ‘less than transparent’.

A spokesman for the office of the Northamptonshire police, fire and crime commissioner said: “Stephen Mold is chairman of PDS, which is an unpaid role, and he is not involved in any recruitment for the organisation.

"Questions about recruitment must be addressed to the PDS. ”

The PDS is funded by police forces and the Home Office and works on digital policing services and solutions.

Head of HR at the PDS Kathleen Stephenson said: “The Police Digital Service has a strict policy for conducting open, fair and transparent recruitment processes with all the jobs we advertise.

"Any decision to offer employment to individuals is based purely on the skills and experience they demonstrate at interview. The five-month role as a strategic operating model consultant was advertised widely and 48 candidates applied for the position.