Corby's Dennis humbled by Queen's police medal award

Dennis Murray.

A top police officer who grew up in Corby and led policing in the north of the county says he is honoured to have been given a medal by the Queen.

Chief Superintendent Dennis Murray has been given a Queen's Police Medal in the birthday honours list after an exemplary 30-year career.

He joined Northamptonshire Police in 1991, originally joining as part of the Special Constabulary before signing up as a full-time officer the following year.

He spent time in CID as well as local policing, where he became a passionate advocate for working with diverse communities in a bid to break down barriers.

In 2014, Dennis became chair of the Northamptonshire Black Police Association where he continued to support officers from BAME backgrounds, providing guidance and inspiration about how far they can progress in policing.

He was then made police commander for the north of the county, serving Corby and Kettering, before moving to British Transport Police in November last year on a three-year secondment, where he is lead for trust, legitimacy and community policing.

Chief Supt Murray said: “I am honoured and humbled to have been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal. Over three decades I have had the pleasure of working in a career where you get back just as much as you put in.

“A passion of mine has been working with the community in solving community and policing problems together.

“I am extremely grateful to have been nominated and for the unfaltering support of my family and friends over the years. Without this support, I couldn’t deliver the work I do.

“This honour reflects the hard work of my colleagues, the community and all of those that have been key in building strong partnerships as part of my work.”

Chief constable Nick Adderley said: “As an ethnic minority leader in policing, Dennis has always been motivated to achieve and to set an example that BAME people could achieve anything others could.

“He has worked tirelessly to support those from BAME communities interested in joining Northamptonshire Police but further to this has built trust in police stop and search and use of force.

“His work has been crucial to increasing public trust and transparency within the community.