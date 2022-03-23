Corby woman jailed after spitting in police officer's face

A Corby thief who spat in a police officer's face has been put behind bars.

Chloe Molloy, of Argyll Street, committed the vile assault at the Oasis Retail Park at about 1.30pm on February 2.

A police officer was in the process of arresting the 32-year-old when she spat at him, with her saliva landing on the side of his face.

Oasis Retail Park, Corby.

She was taken into custody and charged with assaulting an emergency worker, which she admitted before magistrates in Northampton.

Molloy also admitted seven further thefts at shops around Corby and Kettering this year.

On January 29 she stole a laundry basket and tins of tuna worth £12 from Kettering's B&M, before returning to the shop on January 31 to steal items worth £60.

The following day she helped herself to alcohol worth £50 from Kettering's Tesco and then, on the day she assault the police officer, she stole more booze from Corby News & Wine.

Further thefts took place on February 7 (fake eyelashes and perfume from Corby's TK Maxx), February 15 (washing tablets worth £20 from a Tesco in Corby) and March 3 (items worth £58 from a Sainsbury's).

At the time she was subject to a community order after stealing a cactus from a shop in Corby and assaulting a man with it last year.

Magistrates jailed her for a total of 16 weeks because of her 'flagrant disregard' for court orders.