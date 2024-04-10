Lewis Buckland from Corby is behind bars for serious domestic violence. Image: Northants Police / National World

A Corby woman-beater has been jailed for strangling his former girlfriend.

Lewis Buckland had denied assaulting the Corby woman until his trial had been due to begin when he finally admitted intentionally strangling her in October last year.

He also admitted an an actual bodily harm relating to the same incident.

Buckland, of Newark Drive, Corby, was jailed for two years and two months when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 27.

The 25-year-old also admitted a count of driving dangerously, without insurance and while disqualified in Phoenix Parkway on October 25 last year. Six months of his total sentence relate to the dangerous driving conviction. He was also banned from driving for 12 months after his release and will have to sit a mandatory re-test if he wishes to drive again.

Two counts of intimidating the victim by threatening to stab her unless she dropped the charges ahead of the trial, which were denied by Buckland, were allowed to lie on file.

He was given a restraining order which bans him from contacting his victim for the next three years.

Buckland’s criminal record includes a conviction for drug dealing and assaulting a police officer. He was sentenced in 2020 after a court heard how he travelled to Devon with his friend Jakub Sawa to sell heroin. When he was approached by an undercover police officer, Buckland sunk his teeth into him. He was given two years and four months behind bars but served only half of the sentence.