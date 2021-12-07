Corby predator jailed after secretly recording girl

A Corby paedophile has been jailed for two years after admitting secretly recording a girl.

Mark Jakes, 54, was put behind bars after admitting one count of voyeurism and two of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

He observed and secretly recorded his victim in 2019 with police branding his offences as a 'disgraceful invasion of her privacy'.

Mark Jakes

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable Sophie Wildman, said: “I am pleased to see a two-year sentence handed to Mark Jakes for his disgraceful invasion of this girl’s privacy and the indecent images he took.

“The victim has shown real courage in supporting our investigation and has remained strong and determined throughout. I hope the conclusion of this case brings her some closure and an opportunity to move on with her life.

“Mark Jakes is a predator and prison is where he belongs. I hope this case shows the seriousness with which Northamptonshire Police take sexual offences and that you will be caught if you harm children in any way.”