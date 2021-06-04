Corby murder: Two more teenagers arrested in connection with death of Rayon Pennycook

Rayon Pennycook, 16, was fatally stabbed on May 25.

Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Rayon Pennycook in Corby.

Rayon, 16, was fatally stabbed at about 7pm on May 25 at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road.

Northamptonshire Police has previously reported they they were called about a fight between a number of girls before a number of males, including Rayon, then became involved.

Rayon was then stabbed and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with murder. A trial date of November 25 this year has been set at Northampton Crown Court.

Two other teenagers were arrested and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Today (June 4), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed two more teenagers - a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both boys remain in police custody.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward, especially anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could be of assistance.