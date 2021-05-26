Corby murder: tragic stabbing victim named locally

A boy who was fatally stabbed in Corby last night has been named locally as 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook.

Rayon, who it is understood is from Corby, was killed after an incident just before 7pm on the Hazel Leys estate.

Despite the best of paramedics he died at the scene in Constable Road.

Police at the scene.

Three Corby boys aged 17, 17 and 15, were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection after Rayon's death.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made last night and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”

Officers remain in the area with cordons around surrounding roads.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.